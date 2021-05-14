To the already long list of things you need to worry about, add this: the round goby.
The fish may be, to hijack a phrase from Bob Dylan, “knock, knock, knocking on heaven’s door.”
Meaning they are at the edge of our Ozarks.
The round goby has the potential, warns the Missouri Department of Conservation, “to throw off the delicate ecology of our river and stream systems and threaten some of Missouri’s most popular gamefish.”
Smallmouth, specifically.
Like Asian carp, the emerald ash borer, feral hogs and zebra mussels, the round goby is an invasive, a term for those critters that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service defines as “not native to an ecosystem and which causes, or is likely to cause, economic or environmental harm or harm to human health.”
Some nonnative species have been here so long and are such a part of the American landscape that we don’t question them, such as the honey bee, which was brought here by Europeans. Same for the horse, which dramatically altered Native American culture and American history.
Other invasives wreak tremendous havoc on natural communities. Rock snot — didymo — is a stingy alga not native to the Ozarks that is already here and could wreck trout streams, which is why I no longer wear the felt-bottom waders when I fish for trout, despite the traction they give me on the stream bottom. Then again, trout are not native to the Ozarks, either, but were introduced here more than a century ago and may be one of the factors contributing to the decline of the Ozark hellbender population, which is unique to our little slice of heaven and federally endangered.
It gets complicated fast.
According to MDC, the round goby is native to the Black and Caspian seas and likely stowed away in ballast water on ships that made their way into the Great Lakes, where it is already reaching “high densities,” according to the Illinois Natural History Survey. They characterized the round goby as the “perfect invader” because it can adapt to lots of habitats. And of course the Great Lakes has long been connected to the Mississippi River via canals and reversed rivers. That’s likely how a round goby recently made its way to Alton, Illinois, near the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.
According to Sarah Peper, fisheries management biologist with MDC, round gobies share the same habitats and like the same food as many of Missouri’s native fish.
“This puts them in direct competition with our natives, some of which are already in decline because of other environmental factors,” she said.
In a statement, she said round gobies are “highly aggressive foragers, known to voraciously raid fish nests and eat eggs. These fish also have an enhanced ability to detect water movement, which allows them to feed in complete darkness, giving gobies yet another advantage over other fish in the same habitat.”
First up on the list of Ozark rivers that could be invaded: the Meramec.
“The Meramec is the first major tributary downstream of where they have been found in the Mississippi, and it has a predominately gravel substrate that the gobies seem to prefer,” said MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Jen Girondo.
“Smallmouth bass in the Meramec would be the gamefish we’re most concerned about,” Girondo said in a statement. “Although males guard and defend their nests readily, any distraction or temporary displacement, if an angler catches and releases a smallmouth for example, could allow the gobies enough time to consume most of the smallmouth eggs.”
And of course movement up the Missouri would allow them access to north-flowing Ozark streams, such as the Gasconade, and then into its tributaries. Dams may help prevent the spread of the round goby, which would be ironic because dams are one reason we have converted so much — dare I say too much? — Ozark river from native cool water smallmouth to nonnative cold water trout.
Gobies could also adversely affect crayfish and darters as well as the state’s mussel population. Freshwater mussels are the most endangered group of animals in the United States, even without the round goby, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Nature Conservancy reports that 70% of the continent’s freshwater mussels are already either extinct or imperiled.
Round gobies are small, typically a few inches in length, and you might wonder how one fish that is so small near Alton could threaten Ozarks smallmouth, apex predator and symbol of Ozark rivers.
You need look no further than the fate of the Ozark chinquapin, formerly a symbol of the Ozarks, to understand the damage.
Steve Chyrchel, interpreter at Hobbs State Park in Northwest Arkansas, told me not long ago that Ozark chinquapin were once our “flagship tree.” According to the Ozark Chinquapin Foundation, they have made up as much as 20% of the temperate forests west of the Mississippi. In parts of the Ozarks, they were a dominant or co-dominant canopy tree, but more than that, they helped shape the Ozarks in so many other ways.
“It produced a lot of nuts, more so than oaks produce acorns today,” Chyrchel told me, and those nuts were richer in fats, proteins and carbohydrates than acorns, hickories and other nuts. In fact, Ozark chinquapin nuts have nearly four times the fat of an acorn and were great for wildlife, including bears. It’s one reason the Ozarks had so many bears when the first Europeans arrived.
Then someone planted a Chinese chestnut in or near the Bronx Zoo, and before long, observers noticed nearby American chestnuts were dying. A parasitic fungus from Asia hit, decimating the American chestnut and its relative, the Ozark chinquapin, sometimes called the Ozark chestnut.
According to the Ozark Chinquapin Foundation, “The blight spread throughout the natural range of the American chestnut and eventually reached the Ozarks in the 1960s. Within a decade, the Ozark hills were littered with the dead, rot-resistant carcasses of Ozark chinquapin trees that reached up to 65 feet high.”
“The blight that came through probably killed more than 80% to 90% of the trees,” Leslie Bost, with the Foundation, told me.
Now having been found in the Mississippi River near St. Louis, MDC is asking anglers to serve as the first line of defense against another invasive.
“Gobies must not be returned to the water,” Peper cautioned. “Most importantly, gobies should not be transported for use as bait or any other reason. We would like for anglers to report any gobies they catch.”
According to MDC, round gobies are typically a few inches in length but can sometimes grow up to 10 inches. They have soft bodies and large, round heads, thick lips and froglike eyes. Young round gobies are slate gray; older fish are mottled black and brown. Adults have a white to greenish dorsal fin with a black spot at the posterior base. They can easily be mistaken for native sculpins, except that gobies have a fused bottom, or pelvic, fin while the pelvic fins of sculpins are separate.
Anglers should report the sighting and email photos to MDCgoby@mdc.mo.gov.
“Biologists want to track gobies as they move into new stream systems so we can monitor their impact on native aquatic fauna,” Peper said. “We may be able to find some way to mitigate the effects. And we certainly don’t want to aid their spread by moving them into new stream systems or impoundments.”
