Climate change could bring an earlier autumn, not a later one, according to a European study released last year.
The thinking has always been that we'd see a delayed autumn, perhaps by two or even three weeks, but Swiss researchers, looking at six temperate tree species, including oak, concluded that higher carbon dioxide levels, combined with warmer temperatures in spring, could prompt leaves to be more productive in spring and summer, which could lead to an earlier demise, according to newscientists.com.
According to The Guardian, a London newspaper: “For decades we’ve assumed that growing seasons are increasing and that the autumn leaf-off is getting later,” said Professor Thomas Crowther at ETH Zurich in Switzerland, who was one of the scientists. “However, this research suggests that as tree productivity gets higher, the leaves actually fall earlier.”
It could move autumn forward by as much as six days, the study concluded.
As for now, we know there will be plenty of good color hanging around into early November, and not just in the forests of the Ozarks.
Prairies also offer lots of fall color.
Get a last glimpse of autumn color with these three early November hikes:
Roaring River State Park Hike
When: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
Where: You can make arrangements to meet them at Roaring River State Park, south of Cassville, when you register.
Details: Missouri Department of Conservation volunteer naturalist Sandy Vaughn will explore the trail system at the state's most popular park become familiar with their trail system. Bring a sack lunch, water and dress for the weather. The hike is 5 to 6 miles and rated moderate to difficult. To register, or for more information, call MDC at 417-888-4237.
Stegall Mountain Hike
When: 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6.
Where: Ozark National Scenic Riverways near Eminence
Details: Start at Rocky Falls parking lot. This will follow part of the Ozark Trail to the Stegall Mountain Lookout Tower, and return to the start. There also will be a ceremony to honor veterans before the hike. That is a 5-mile round trip.
National Bison Day Hike
When: Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to noon, and 1-3 p.m.
Where: Prairie State Park, 128 NW 150th Lane, north of Mindenmines.
Details: National Bison Day is the first Saturday in November. There will be two hikes that day. Be prepared for a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain. Bring water, snacks, a hat and sunscreen. Wearing sturdy shoes is recommended. Binoculars will be useful in looking at bison as well as other wildlife. Dress for the weather.
Registration is required, and each hike is limited to 25 participants. Call 417-843-6711 to register.
