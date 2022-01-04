BRANSON, Mo. — "There ain't no such thing as a small town anymore," Jed Clampett says when he arrives home.
While it's never explained where Jed, Granny, Elly May and Jethro hail from, there's little doubt in my mind it was our corner of the world, the Ozarks in Southwest Missouri.
In that television series, which ran from 1962 to 1971, the Clampetts strike oil and move to Beverly Hills in a cut-down, overloaded 1921 Oldsmobile roadster, looking more like Tom Joad than new-money millionaires.
While there's no oil bubbling out of the ground around here, in some of episodes, when Clampetts returned home to find a husband for Elly May, guess where they ended up? Branson. Specifically, Silver Dollar City, which was used as the set for those episodes, one of which was titled, "The Hills of Home."
They arrived in a buggy and see that the population has grown to 28, and they are astounded, prompting Jed's remark about the disappearance of the small town he knew.
To further the ties, Missouri-native Paul Henning, the producer of the show, bought more than a thousand acres of forest and glades near Branson. The site, which was since expanded, is now preserved from development as the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area, open to the public with hiking trails.
Which is why we're talking about it on the Outdoor page.
There are plenty of spaces available for a "teen" hike from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the conservation area
This will be a guided hike on the Homesteaders’ Trail, a 3.8-mile loop rated moderate in difficulty. Dress for the weather and bring a water bottle. Snacks and water to refill your bottles will be provided. Hikers are to make reservations by calling 417-888-4237. Parents need to sign a waiver for the children, as the hike is open to teens age 12-17. Hikers will meet at the trailhead at Sycamore Log Church Road. Parents can get directions to the hike when they make reservations.
This is an area of steep hills, forests and "balds," or glades. Civil War vigilantes often met in openings like this, and that's why they became known as "baldknobbers." If "The Beverly Hillbillies" isn't enough of a cultural connection for you, a number of features from Harold Bell Wright's "The Shepherd of the Hills," have ties to the area as well.
This is a great excuse to get teens outdoors in the middle of winter, while mom and dad spend a few hours in Branson. Then, after the hike, head over to the Ralph Foster Museum, where the original vehicle used in "The Beverly Hillbillies" is a top attraction. It comes with a California license plate and Granny's rocker on top. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Y'all come back now, y'hear!
