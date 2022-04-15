Half the park is after dark, they like to say, meaning don’t overlook everything going on at night in state and national parks, which offer some of the best night sky viewing.
There are a number of night sky events planned around the region this spring and summer — watch a meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and see rare planetary alignment.
Put these events on your outdoor calendar:
Lyrids meteor shower
When: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Where: Devil’s Den State Park, south of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Meet in the field by the large pavilion.
Details: Join a park interpreter for an evening of stargazing and learn about the Lyrids meteor shower, which peaks this weekend. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight with a red light setting and lawn chairs. Those with telescopes are encouraged to bring them. For information, call the park at 479-761-3325.
Lunar eclipse
When: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, May 15-16.
Where: Elephant Rocks State Park.
Details: Park staff will host an after-hours astronomy event when a rare blood moon total eclipse will be visible in the region. The will start at 8:30 p.m. on May 15, peak at 11:11 p.m. and end at 12:50 a.m.
Elephant Rocks is a day-use-only park and is normally closed after dark, but for the past few years it has hosted several after-hours night sky events. Park staff will be on hand to assist visitors. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, but no tents or other camping equipment, such as lanterns, will be allowed. No campfires will be allowed. For information, call the park at 573-546-3454.
Lunar eclipse
When: Starts at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15.
Where: Alley Mill, near Eminence, at Ozark National Scenic Riverways.
Details: Join a ranger for a night hike to witness total lunar eclipse in a dark sky location. Participants are welcome to bring their own telescopes, binoculars and foldable chairs. For information, contact Josh Chilton at 573-226-3945.
Planetary alignment
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 24.
Where: Ozark National Scenic Riverways.
Details: There will be a rare planetary alignment of the five inner planets in the night sky. For information, contact Josh Chilton at 573-226-3945.
