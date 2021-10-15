Born on the shores of Lake Michigan, I inherited on April 19, 1962, the American birthright: a million square miles of land.
I own it. So do you.
So does every American.
Our journey soon took the family back to Kansas where, as a child with an overactive imagination, reading about Lewis and Clark, the Oregon and Santa Fe trails, or John Wesley Powell, I would stare at those large chunks of green space blocked out on maps of Colorado, Wyoming and other Western states, green with envy. There was all this public land ... land for camping, fishing, hiking and a hundred other outdoor passions. My land it was, just not close. Kansas, by the way, has the lowest percentage of public land of any state in the union. Understanding little about history and climate, I wondered: Why don't we have that?
Having moved to Missouri after college, I began to appreciate the history, the complexities and complications of that birthright. Yet I also discovered how much public land was and is the balm for my physical, mental and spiritual health — an antidote to our too-wired, too-worried world.
Recently, President Joe Biden restored two national monuments in Utah, reversing a decision by former President Donald Trump that had opened the previously protected areas for mining and development.
Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, which encompass more than 3.2 million acres, were created by President Barack Obama and President Bill Clinton, respectively. Trump cut 2 million acres from the two monuments, calling restrictions on mining and other energy production a “massive land grab” that “should never have happened.”
I give Trump his due on conservation; he signed the Great American Outdoors Act, the most monumental victory for conservation in decades; on the other hand, he downsized these and other national monuments, which I viewed then as a serious conservation setback.
There is a lot to unpack in these arguments over public land, more than we can wrangle with in a short column, but any debate has to recognize a few facts:
• Fact One: The nearly 640 million acres of public land the federal government owns remains every American's birthright, whether living on the shores of the Great Lakes, the prairies of Kansas, or the edge of the Ozarks in Missouri, whether you live in Nome, Alaska, or in Key West, Florida, or in a penthouse in New York City.
• Fact Two: Your birthright is closer than you think. It includes the Mark Twain National Forest, about 1.5 million acres in southern Missouri; and the Ozark-St. Francis and Ouachita national forests in Arkansas, of nearly 3 million acres. It includes some of our best Ozark rivers. Nor is the movement to transfer federal land to the states limited to the American West. It has spread to many states in the Midwest and East, including Missouri, where a few years ago a former top state official and a (current) member of Congress proposed decommissioning the Ozark National Scenic Riverways as a unit of the National Park Service and giving it to the state.
• Fact Three: Critics claim that the federal government has locked up the land in the West. Nonsense. Take Utah, for example. Between its national parks, wilderness areas and national monuments, including the fully restored Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments, about 7 million acres is off limits to resource extraction and development, although these parks and wilderness areas and monuments remain economic engines, generating billions in visitor dollars, including a good bit from me over the years on trips to Arches, Zion and more. Meanwhile, the federal government has given to Utah 7.5 million acres — more than it has locked up. That still leaves, by the way, tens of millions of acres of public land in Utah that are currently open to grazing, mining, timber, energy development and multiple-use management. By the way, the federal government has given to 11 Western states more than 70 million acres for everything from university campuses to hospitals to state capitols. Hardly ungenerous.
One last fact frames all others. You will read in these debates about public land out West a fraudulent claim from opponents of federal ownership that they are simply trying to "take back their land." More nonsense. At no time did the public land out West ever belong to the Western states. Grand Staircase and Bears Ears, not to mention all the other federal land in Utah, for example, were acquired from Mexico as a result of the Mexican-American War, several years before Utah became a territory and a half century before it became a state. Western legal scholar and historian John Ruple likes to say the land was acquired with “federal blood and treasure."
Utah and other Western states also waived off any claim to federal land as a condition of statehood with language such as this, from the 1894 Utah Enabling Act: “That the people inhabiting said proposed state do agree and declare that they forever disclaim all right and title to the unappropriated public lands lying within the boundaries thereof ... and that until the title hereto shall have been extinguished by the United States, the same shall be and remain subject to the disposition of the United States.”
If anyone has a genuine prior claim on the land, it would be Native Americans, who were the original inhabitants and from whom it was literally taken. In Utah’s case, Native Americans overwhelmingly supported monument protection. The Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition, which advocated for restoration, has said the site is considered a place of worship for many tribes, including the Hopi Tribe, Navajo Nation, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Pueblo of Zuni and Ute Indian Tribe.
“President Biden did the right thing restoring the Bears Ears National Monument," Shaun Chapoose, chairman of the Ute Indian Tribe Business Committee, said in a statement. “For us, the Monument never went away. We will always return to these lands to manage and care for our sacred sites, waters and medicines.”
Debates about managing public land and the balance between using it and protecting it will always be contentious, but the debate about ownership is settled. It belongs to all of us, and every American gets a voice and a vote in how it will be used. I am not willing to surrender that birthright to any candidate or either party. My vote, along with the votes of many Americans, includes a larger role for conservation with a determination to leave the legacy not only intact, but in better shape for our children and grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.