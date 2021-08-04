Myron Means, large carnivore program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, plans seminars at state nature centers during August and September to teach people about black bears.
“Arkansas was once known as the bear state because of all the bears that were here when settlers first arrived,” Means said in a statement. “That population was all but wiped out, but after many decades of relocations and conservation efforts, we have one of the most robust black bear populations in the country again.”
Means will present details on hunting black bears, including scouting, bear behavior, field preparation for the hunt and care of harvested bears.
“This will basically be like Bear Hunting 101. If you’ve ever wanted to hunt bears, I’ll try to give you every bit of knowledge you need, but success will still hinge on how much effort you put into the hunt itself.”
According to Means, finding bears on public land means finding their food sources. When acorns and other foods are plentiful, bears will not need to move much to eat, but during low mast years, they’ll move more.
“The secret is finding these ‘natural bait sites’ and scouting them without disturbing bears that may be feeding,” Means said. “Bears are much less forgiving than deer. If you bust them out scouting, they won’t be back.”
One of those sessions will be held Aug. 31 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.