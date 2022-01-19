The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission recently approved an order authorizing Director Austin Booth to sign an agreement with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to update the Marine Fuel Tax program.
That program was created in 1970 in cooperation with Department of Transportation to collect a portion of taxes on gasoline purchases for boats and devote those funds toward public access on Arkansas’s waterways. Traditionally, MFT funds could be used only on boat ramps, parking areas and roads devoted to those boat ramps. According to AGFC Chief of Staff Chris Racey, the Marine Fuel Tax program currently delivers about $1.7 million per year in these construction projects to Arkansans.
“We’ve been able to deliver more than $65 million in access projects through this program since 1970, and that’s great, but the formulas used to generate those numbers are based on calculations made in 1967 when the program was being established,” Racey said in a statement. "We all know a lot has changed since then in how our constituents use our public waters and in the benefits we can offer them.”
Racey said: “Recreational boats have much larger motors than in 1967. Additionally, we have boaters who use kayaks and canoes who load them up in the back of a truck or on top of an SUV and drive to those accesses. There are just a lot more ways fuel is being used for boating than the traditional model was designed for.”
According to Racey, updated calculations developed by Department of Transportation engineers project the funding for the program could be close to $3.7 million per year.
The modernized agreement also offers more flexibility in the way those funds are spent.
“We’ll now be able to look at other aspects of public boating access — things like restrooms, kayak launches, fighting aquatic nuisance species at boat ramps, bank stabilization projects and other projects that can improve people’s ability to enjoy our waters,” Racey said.
— The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
