When Robert McGrath returned to Missouri after active duty in World War II, he discovered a new passion.
He became a deer hunter.
It was 1947, and whitetails were scarce — and so were the men who hunted them. But McGrath was intrigued and wanted to try it, so he joined his wife’s grandpa on a hunt in Dent County.
The hunters didn’t shoot a deer that season, but that didn’t deter him from returning to the woods in subsequent years. It wasn’t until 1951, when he hunted in Osage County, that he shot his first whitetail.
Many seasons — and many successful hunts — later McGrath is still at it. At age 98, his heart still races when Missouri deer season opens.
“I don’t think I’ve missed a season since I got started,” said McGrath, who lives in Columbia with his son Mark. “It’s getting hard to see the crosshairs in the scope when the light gets low, but I guess I don’t shoot too bad for an old man.”
That’s an understatement. McGrath, a former U.S. Marine who saw action in the Pacific, has always been known for his marksmanship. He spent years shooting in muzzleloading rifle competitions and also competed in a few pistol matches.
McGrath and his wife would dress in buckskins and participate in mountain man rendezvous, where he would shoot, throw hatchets and start fires with flint and steel.
But always, the best part of the year comes during deer season.
McGrath added another memory this year when he shot a 9-point buck on private land in Boone County.
“Things have changed quite a bit over the years,” he said. “When I was younger, I always liked hunting the timber. Now I hunt in a ground blind with a heater in it. But I can still shoot.”
During the first three days of the Missouri firearms deer season that runs Nov. 13 to 23, McGrath saw only a few deer and failed to take a shot while hunting private land with his son in Boone County. But on the next day, a buck suddenly appeared 300 yards away.
“He walked my way, and I had the scope on him good at 175 yards, so I squeezed the trigger,” he said.
Then he and Mark traveled to the Owl Creek Gun Club (near Fulton), of which they are members, and followed tradition.
“That’s where we hang the deer and take pictures, and there might be a little storytelling going on,” McGrath said. “You never know who will show up, but there’s usually 15 to 20 hunters there.”
McGrath’s reputation as a deer hunter is well-known in central Missouri. Mark said his father has made an impression on everyone who has spent time at Owl Creek, including many family members, friends and hunters from several countries.
“Our whole family is very proud and thankful he is still able to go out,” Mark said. “He is an inspiration.
“He has taught us so much about deer hunting — how to shoot, be patient, woodsman’s skills, not moving, all types of things.
“We’re a hunting family. Opening day of deer season is like Christmas for us.”
For many years, McGrath hunted the 80 acres he purchased just south of Millersburg. It was rugged land and McGrath accepted an offer from a rock quarry to mine it.
“We stayed until the blasting started to shake Mom’s pictures off the wall, and she said, ‘Robert, we have to move,’” Mark said.
So the McGraths bought another 80 acres of land halfway between Millersburg and Fulton, and that became the family’s hunting headquarters until they moved in with Mark and his wife, Terri, in Boone County.
While Robert considered himself lucky just to see a deer in the years when he got started, he has watched the whitetail population grow exponentially in the region he hunts.
“People’s idea of a big deer has changed over the years,” Robert said. “These deer my grandkids are passing up would have been good ones back in the day.
“I’ve taken a few pretty good ones over the years. And I plan to keep trying as long as I am able.”
