Grandpa would shake his head in disbelief at how far fishing has progressed.
Back in the 1950s, when he would take me fishing, he was my depth finder, GPS unit and fish finder all rolled into one.
When he wanted to know how deep the water was, he would lower an anchor rope that had knots tied at two-foot intervals to determine depth. He often used landmarks to navigate and find his favorite holes. And he had an uncanny ability to determine where the fish would be, based on weather conditions, time of the year and water clarity.
Today, many fishermen rely on machines to take on those tasks. Push a button and the screen lights up with an unbelievably detailed picture of what lies below the boat. Push another button and there is a look at what lies to either side of the boat.
Another machine provides a chart plotter that etches out the contour lines of the body of water being fished. And the newest technology — forward-facing sonar — shows real-time movement of fish swimming and reacting to baits.
No wonder most fishermen you see on reservoirs and rivers these days have their faces pointing down, almost as if they are buried in a book.
I’m pretty sure gramps wouldn’t have liked this modern technology, and I’m not sure I do either.
To be fair, I haven’t gone totally old school. I have a sonar unit in my boat that provides down scan, side scan, GPS and other functions. And I admit that it’s helped put more fish in the boat.
But every once in a while, I feel like I am cheating. Do I really need this machine that cost me more than $1,000 to tell me where to drop my line? Probably not.
The biggest bass I have caught were taken in shallow water, using the fishing skills my grandpa and dad taught me — not what a machine indicated.
I remember a spring day years ago when I found a point where the wind was blowing in. It looked “fishy,” so I stopped there and began casting a spinnerbait to the mudline the wind was kicking up. I caught an 8 ½-pound bass that morning without even turning on my sonar unit.
Gramps would have been proud.
Look, I don’t want to sound like one of those old grumps who insist things were better in my day. I have friends who guide who show me the amazing things LiveScope can show. The sonar unit allows you to drop your bait right in the face of a fish and watch it swim up to take it. It’s video-game fishing. It’s so effective that virtually everyone who enters crappie tournaments these days has one of the forward-facing sonar units.
I get it. Similarly, virtually all the pro bass fishermen have enough electronics on their boats that they look like floating computer labs.
But has all this machinery taken us away from the basic skills of finding and catching fish? I think so. And pros such as Randy Blaukat, of Springfield, agree.
“The technology we have today is taking away from the very reason people want to go fishing — the mystique and mystery behind it,” Blaukat said in a telephone interview. “When you go fishing, you don’t know what to expect. You don’t know what’s out there.
“It’s a guessing game. You have to go through a series of steps to find the bass. But with all this technology, the mystery is being removed.”
Because of the advantage those electronics provide in some situations, pros such as Blaukat are almost forced to use some of it in tournaments. But Blaukat says he is most at home when he can rely on good, old-fashioned fishing sense instead of a machine to find bass.
I like that approach. Sometimes, I like to go out without my sonar units and try to figure out things on my own without the use of technology. Especially in the spring, when the fish are often in the shallows, the mystique of fishing that way can produce satisfying results.
If my grandpa were around today, he would tell you the same thing.
