A few words of advice: Don’t challenge Richard Bowling to a round of video games. Not if you’re putting any money down on the outcome anyway.
Bowling, a guide at Truman Lake, is a ringer. He practices every day in his fishing boat.
Bowling is a master at reading the Garmin LiveScope, the electronic device that shows fish movement in real time. Not only does the sonar unit mark fish, it tracks movement of the targeted species and how they react to a bait. An angler can watch his or her lure descend, stop it right in front of the fish, then maneuver it to manipulate a hit.
Bowling calls it “video-game fishing.” And it’s easy to see why.
Bowling showed us why when he took me and my friend Larry Chambers crappie fishing last week at Truman Lake.
Staring at a round mark suspended in the limbs of a flooded tree, he told me, “That’s a big crappie. Let’s see if we can get him to hit.”
Bowling told me to drop the minnow right in front of the fish’s face. When the crappie wouldn’t commit, he told me to slowly raise my fishing rod to simulate a minnow trying to escape a predator.
That’s all it took. The screen showed the crappie rising to engulf the minnow and when the two intersected, Bowling told me to set the hook.
Seconds later, a 14-inch crappie was in the boat and Bowling celebrated another victory for video-game fishing.
“When LiveScope first came out, I wasn’t sold,” he said. “I was doing well with my regular electronics, and I didn’t think I needed anything else.
“But I talked to some of my friends who had it, and I knew I had to get one. Now you won’t find many serious crappie fishermen here at Truman who don’t run one.”
LiveScope offers no guarantees. Numerous times during our two days on the water with Bowling, Chambers and I watched crappie rise to look at our baits, then turn and lazily swim away. Any type of fumbling with the rod or sudden movements would send the fish scurrying. But we both caught our 15-fish limit two days in a row, and the crappie probably averaged 12 inches.
Bowling wasn’t surprised. He has fished LiveScope long enough that he has learned to target individual large fish, not just schools.
“The big fish are loners,” Bowling said. “I very seldom catch two tournament fish off one tree.
“I just move from spot to spot and work on individual fish.”
Sometimes, that can take patience. Bowling remembers the day he chased a big crappie for more than 300 yards before he got it to hit.
“That fish wasn’t spooked. She was just moving along,” Bowling said. “I kept following, pitching a jig at her, but she wouldn’t hit.
“Finally, she stopped, put her head up and I got her to eat.”
Last week, Bowling worked a flat that was filled with timber and brush, little of which was visible above the surface. “A lot of fishermen would go right past a place like this, but there are big fish here,” he said.
As usual with the places that Bowling fishes, there weren’t huge schools of crappie roaming the murky water. But the ones that did show up on the screen were big.
We fished in 10 to 12 feet of water and caught most of the fish suspended around the woody cover.
“We’re just out from an area where they spawn,” Bowling said. “They move onto this flat after they recover from the spawn and they won’t leave.
“They might reposition themselves as the baitfish get blown around, but they’ll stay on this flat.”
Bowling starts by fishing isolated trees on those flats, concentrating in 10 to 14 feet of water. He uses a long rod so that he can fish vertically in the cone of the LiveScope signal, a heavy sinker to get the bait down rapidly when he spots a fish, small hooks and small minnows.
That’s been a winning combination lately despite the hot weather. And Bowling expects the fishing to remain hot through the dog days of summer.
One thing is certain: Bowling has plenty of crappie to chase at Truman, a 55,600-acre reservoir in west-central Missouri.
Truman is loaded with crappie and some big ones, too.
“This lake has more crappie than any other one I’ve been to,” Bowling said. “It gets a lot of pressure, but there are still places that are hardly ever fished.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.