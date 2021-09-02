The Missouri Conservation Commission last month gave initial approval to the Missouri Department of Conservation for expanded use of bicycles and electric bicycles on most department-area service roads and multi-use trails. A public comment will be held, and final approval is still necessary.
The regulation change could impact approximately 300 MDC areas.
Bicycle use on MDC’s approximately 1,100 conservation areas has been restricted to roads open to public vehicle traffic and some multi-use trails and was not allowed on service roads. Service roads are nonpublic roads used by staff. Some service roads are currently used as walking paths by the public. The agency said the condition of service roads varies and many and are not maintained at the level that would make them fit for public-use trails and public roads.
Approximately 30 of these MDC areas will be closed to bicycle and electric bicycle use during all portions of the firearms deer hunting season and the spring turkey hunting seasons.
Exceptions would also include service roads where bicycle use could cause damage to sensitive habitats, such as designated natural areas.
The next step is for MDC to hold a public comment period during October.
The department invites online review of the full regulation proposal and public comments Oct. 1-31 at mdc.mo.gov/about-regulations/wildlife-code-missouri/proposed-regulation-changes.
Comments received during this comment period will be considered and final proposals will go to the commission for further action at its Dec. 10 meeting. If enacted, the changes will become effective Feb. 28, 2022.
