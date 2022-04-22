Having fished all three of Missouri’s state parks that were built around trout fishing, I can see how people get addicted to a favorite. There’s something to love about Bennett, Montauk and Roaring River.
The latter, because it’s the closest, is where my family spends most of its time, but if we lived closer to the others, I don’t doubt they would rank first.
Bennett Spring, near Lebanon, pushes out more than 100 million gallons daily — five times that of Roaring River Spring. Montauk, near Salem, at the headwaters of the Current River, puts out 40 million gallons per day.
Between them, the state’s three trout parks got 4.2 million visitors last year, so expect a crowd.
Each of these parks also offers free fishing days this year — beginning this weekend at Bennett — and are worth checking out:
Bennett Spring State Park
• Veterans Free Fishing Day, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today. Veterans can fish for free. For more information, call the hatchery at 417-532-4418.
• Kid’s Free Fishing Day, 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
• Women’s Free Fishing Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Girls and women (all ages) fish for free.
For information, contact Ben Havens at Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov, or call 417-532-4418.
Montauk State Park
• Kid’s Free Fishing Day, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 30.
• Kid’s Free Fishing Day, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
• Veterans Free Fishing Day, all day Saturday, Sept. 10.
For information on these Events, call the park at 573-548-2201.
Roaring River State Park
• Kid’s Free Fishing Day, 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Youths ages 15 and younger have the opportunity to fish all day for free. Depending on the local health department guidelines, there will be nature activities, bluegrass music and a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and drink will be provided by the park concessionaire in the lower section of the CCC Lodge. Youths 15 and younger will be able to get tags from the park store for free the day of the event. One section of the river, from the first low-water crossing up toward the hatchery, will be specially designated for youths to fish in all day long. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area. Some lunker trout will even be released for the youths to try and catch. Volunteers will be present to help in any way possible. Parents and guardians are welcome to help the children as needed, but only one pole between the helper and the kid may be used at any time.
• Kids Free Fishing Day, 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Same rules as above.
• Veterans Free Fishing Day, 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Details: Any individual with a veteran’s status will be able to fish inside the park for free all day. Pick up your free tag at the park store the day of the event. Free hats will be given to veterans with their tag while supplies last.
For information, call the park office at 417-847-2539, the hatchery at 417-847-2430, or the park store at 417-847-4971.
