Joplin Globe Outdoor Page Tip: There will be a guided ride on the Katy Trail with a state park naturalist from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the trailhead in Windsor, mile marker 248.
Before the ride, Missouri State Parks rangers will conduct a program on basic bicycle safety.
Each person participating in this event is required to wear a helmet and bring their own water. Bicycles will not be provided.
The distance covered on this out-and-back ride will be determined by the riders themselves, but the entire event is expected to last about two hours.
If you have any questions about this event, contact the Knob Noster State Park office at 660-563-2463 or email Chris.Edmondson@dnr.mo.gov.
