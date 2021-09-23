There will be a live raptor release and program from 3-3:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center at Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers, Arkansas.
The release is conducted in partnership with Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation. Emily Warman, Madison Kennedy and Lynn Sciumbato will speak about the bird, a bald eagle, followed by the release.
Registration is required and limited to 64 people. The event is free, but a $5 donation per person is appreciated to help Northson with its rehabilitation work. Call the park visitor center at 479-789-5000 to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.