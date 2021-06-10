An adrenaline rush occurs in a variety of ways.
A huge, old gobbler with his long, thick beard dragging the ground approaches a decoy setup, resulting in a bang-flop.
A record-class buck steps into the open for a clean harvesting shot.
A roller-coaster ride at Silver Dollar City gets the heart pounding.
I could go on and on, but nothing gets my blood rushing more than straddling an ATV and riding challenging terrain in the Ozark Mountains.
And that’s what Travis Whitcomb and I did recently at the Chadwick Motorcycle and ATV Use Area, just south of Chadwick in the Mark Twain National Forest.
On this day, the weather was nasty — so nasty that we entertained not going. However, because Travis drove with his daughter in inclement weather from his home in Kansas City to spend the weekend with my better half and me, we decided to put on our rain suits and rubber boots and give it a whirl. It beat sitting around the house on a gloomy day chewing the fat.
An advantage of riding in wet weather is that trails aren’t dusty and there are lengthy mud puddles to drive through, but not knowing how deep the puddles are, there’s a good possibility of getting stuck even if the rig is in four-wheel drive. Sometimes, the puddles are so deep that the machine floats. In both scenarios, a winch or two come into play and save the day.
Missouri, an off-road friendly state, sports some of the most rugged terrain between the Appalachian and Rocky Mountains. Stony trails wind through heavy forest and mountains, many of which are open only to ATVs that are 50 inches or less wide.
The narrow trails take riders through panoramic views and historic sites not seen by travelers on highways.
Hundreds if not thousands of miles of trails in Missouri are available on both public and private lands. The same can be said about adjoining states. In Missouri, most of the riding is in the southern half of the state.
Chadwick offers terrain ranging from hard-packed earth to pea-sized gravel to loose chunk rock (from small to large) to stairstep rock ledges. Riders will also occasionally encounter large tree roots to cross.
Located in the Mark Twain National Forest, Chadwick’s 80 miles of multi-use trails over 7,680 acres (12 square miles) wind in and out of deep, heavily forested hollows and across long ridge tops. The daily use fee is only $9.
The well-maintained trails at Chadwick are narrow. Therefore, riders have to be focused at all times and continually thinking ahead to negotiate them safely.
ATVing is not only physically challenging but mentally challenging as well. One must always be on full alert to avoid rollovers.
Offroad riding isn’t for the timid of heart. ATVs can be unstable and hard to control at high speeds. Along with rollovers, collisions are also a possibility. Some injuries are fatal.
On the flip side, benefits of ATVing far outweigh the downfalls of the sport.
One of the biggest benefits: It’s great therapy to temporarily escape life’s problems. A rider, regardless of weather conditions, takes in the beautiful surroundings that only nature can provide.
Off-roading exercises every muscle group in the human body. Go ahead. Give it a try. Ride a few miles in up-and-down bumpy, rocky terrain, and you’ll see what I mean.
