Deer and turkey hunting for the Sargent family, which resides northeast of Asbury, has been a family affair for close to a decade.
On the opening weekend of the 2021 Missouri firearms deer season, Jasmine, a 15-year-old sophomore at Carl Junction High School, was sitting with her father, Jeremy, in a hayfield blind overlooking a cut cornfield. Shortly after dawn of the second day, a small buck and doe ran across the field a few minutes apart. Not long after, the deer of Jasmine’s dreams appeared.
“A big buck came out of the drainage (ditch) and followed the same path that the doe took,” Jasmine said.
“It’s a big enough ditch that we can park the Polaris down in it,” Jeremy said. “We couldn’t see the Polaris from the blind. You don’t see deer until they are coming out of it.”
Jeremy looked through his binoculars.
“That’s a big buck!” he whispered to Jasmine.
After she quickly slipped on a pair of earmuffs for hearing protection, the buck stopped in the field to observe his surroundings.
“When I was getting ready to take the shot,” Jasmine said, “the buck started to walk again.”
After a few steps, the buck stopped a second time. Jasmine wasted no time placing the crosshairs of the scope on the animal’s vitals for a lethal hit.
“She shot him (broadside) at 200 yards using my bipod as a solid rest,” Jeremy said.
“He came running right at us (after the shot) and crashed,” Jasmine said. Her father said the buck dropped 60 yards to the left of the blind.
“I was nervous when I first saw him,” Jasmine confessed, “but I was able to calm myself down before taking the shot. I felt like I didn’t have a ton of time, but I didn’t feel rushed, either. I knew we could get him to stop if he started running by grunting at him or something. When he fell to the ground, I started freaking out!”
“Rack another shell just in case,” Jeremy told Jasmine. He hoped another shot wouldn’t be necessary to dispatch the deer. His wish was granted.
After they realized that the buck was down for good, an emotional moment occurred.
“After the deer crashed,” Jeremy said, “she looked up at me teary-eyed and said, ‘Dad, did you see how big he was?’ It was a neat moment. We were both ecstatic!”
The 10-point trophy sported symmetrical 17-inch-wide antlers with tall tines. Jeremy is having a taxidermist create a shoulder mount.
This set fared better than one during the early youth season when Jasmine declined to take a 300-yard shot at a big buck because she was too nervous to make an ethical shot. Jeremy was proud of her for letting the buck walk.
Lilly, 14, a year behind her big sister in school, harvested a 7-point buck a week earlier with Jeremy sitting with her in a two-person ladder stand. Her crossbow shot connected at 42 yards.
“We all made the agreement that we are going to take one buck a year off the property,” Jeremy said. “Lilly was all tagged out. She could’ve hunted for a doe (in the rifle season), but was excited to be sleeping in.”
Jasmine and Lilly, who also have harvested several turkeys through the years, shot their first deer — both does — at 7 years old.
But their first whitetail hunt came with a caveat; they had to pass a shooting test. After Jeremy purchased a single-shot .223, he attached a piece of plywood to a hedge tree.
“I told them when they could shoot all three balloons in three consecutive shots, they could go hunting,” Jeremy said.
The balloons were set at 50 yards. And from the beginning, Jeremy told his daughters that they’d have to shoot their deer without his assistance.
Stephanie, Jasmine and Lilly’s mother, agreed.
“If they can’t hold the gun and do it themselves, then they aren’t old enough to hunt,” she said.
Jasmine doesn’t hunt deer to make her parents happy.
“I do it because I like it. I really enjoy doing stuff with my dad. We have a lot of fun together when we are out there.”
Jasmine said she would never consider dating someone who doesn’t hunt and fish. Then she changed her mind.
“Well, he at least has to fish,” Jasmine concluded. “I want to know what they do in their spare time.”
