The National Weather Service had issued a winter weather advisory for south-central Kansas.
Harsh weather conditions couldn't have come at a more inopportune time. Despite the prevailing circumstances, we traveled 300 miles to Larned, Kansas, to hunt ring-necked pheasants on private lands leased by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.
The state's Walk-In Hunting Access Program, established in 1995, provides access to more than 1 million acres scattered throughout the Sunflower State. Most WIHA's provide quality upland game hunting. Year after year, Kansas maintains one of the best pheasant populations in the country.
On our trip west, Todd, of Joplin, and his brother-in-law, Kevin, of Desloge, shared a humorous memory of the time they invited a man with little to no experience in the field to go pheasant hunting. Early on, a sporting dog made a classic point, one like you'd see on the cover of a sportsman's magazine or a bag of dog food.
"There's something wrong with your dog," the novice shouted. "He's stuck!"
Many breeds of hunting dogs go on point after locating upland game; they don't get stuck.
That evening at dinner, Kevin said that if (or when) anyone in our group misses a shot, he will be required to come up with a good excuse.
"I'll just say, 'I made a bad shot,''' I swiftly replied.
"You'll have to be more creative than that," Kevin countered. "Anyone can say that!"
At dawn the following morning, the temperature was a nippy 36 degrees with no wind and overcast clouds. The high was forecast at 56 degrees.
At the first WIHA, we slowly drove by a hen and two wary roosters walking in a county road ditch.
In Kansas, it's legal to hunt pheasants from a county road ditch as long as permission is granted by the landowner adjacent to the side of the road being hunted. That includes many if not all walk-in accesses.
After Todd parked his truck, Kevin and I flushed the roosters separately. I fired twice at both birds and missed; Kevin shot three times with nary a hit.
"I hope you boys got the missing out of your system," Todd said.
"Not likely," I countered. "I brought three boxes of shells. At this rate, I'll be out by the end of the day."
At the first access, we saw four hens (illegal to shoot), a rabbit and two deer.
After flushing a few hens at the second WIHA, we moved to the next location. About 10 minutes into the set, a flash of iridescent color exploded from the grass coupled with the mocking cackle of a rising rooster pheasant captured Todd's attention. After shouldering his over-and-under double-barreled shotgun, Todd pulled the trigger and watched the bird plummet to the ground.
"We finally got one in the bag!" Kevin yelled in jubilation.
Some 20 minutes later, Kevin duplicated Todd's performance, dropping a straight-away shot of a rooster.
We hunted three or four more walk-in accesses before calling it quits. Walking all day through spacious fields of thick, tall Johnson grass, brush and briars was physically exhausting. Deer sign — buck rubs, scrapes, droppings and trails — were abundant.
By late afternoon, we jumped several pheasants. The majority lived to see another day, flushing out of shotgun range and riding the wind to distant sanctuaries. Late season pheasant hunting is always tough.
On our way home just outside of Larned, we observed three hunters and their pointer braving the nasty weather. With a surge of arctic air blowing snow, the young men were bundled from head to toe. It was a wonder they could move at all.
I could've rolled down the window and yelled, "Are you having fun yet?" Abstaining, it dawned on me that I would've been one of those gung-ho hunters when I was their age.
On this New Year's Day, the temperatures dipped to the lower single digits with northern, 35-mph, sustained winds and wind chills a teeth-chattering 15 below zero. Our unanimous decision to go home earlier than planned was the right call.
After all, we aren't spring chickens anymore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.