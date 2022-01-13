It was a delightful 72 degrees at high noon.
No wind.
Bright overcast skies.
One couldn’t have wished for better mid-March weather to enjoy God’s creation with a friend on several acres he and his spouse had recently purchased.
Hundreds of healthy red cedar trees dotted the landscape as we walked through Johnson grass and scattered briar patches. Multiple intersecting, well-traveled deer trails were littered with piles of droppings. We also observed an abundance of buck rubs and scrapes.
Early on, we witnessed more than a dozen whitetails walking in a line on the property’s east side. The deer didn’t stick around long because they were on a mission to locate scarce late-winter food. Among the group was an impressive eight-point buck.
The land where my friend was building a home and pole barn to carve out a new life for his wife and children hadn’t been in crop production for years; therefore, he was transforming it into a deer paradise.
A variety of thick cover makes deer feel safe. The more the better. It also offers excellent habitat for quail, rabbits and turkeys.
Wet weather drainages flow through the property, providing enough water to build a sizable pond. Ample white and red oak trees were observed, providing a good mast of acorns in the fall and winter to feed deer, turkeys, squirrels and other wildlife. The land has a variety of nutritious grasses for deer to graze.
Surrounding the property are agricultural fields of wheat, soybeans and corn. This is farm country, where bucks grow heavy with tall, massive antlers.
Pertaining to bone growth, my friend tripped over a shed trophy antler embedded in high grass. It was in superb condition; field mice hadn’t gnawed on it. Shed hunting has become popular in recent years. And why is that? Dropped antlers are a renewable resource because mature male deer grow a new set every year.
Deer aren’t the only animals in this country to grow antlers. Scientists believe antlers from moose, caribou, bull elk and deer are the fastest growing bone on the planet. That very well may be true.
Those who search for dropped antlers are appropriately referred to as “shed antler hunters” or “shed hunters”.
The wonder of shed hunting is that no two antlers are exactly the same. Sheds are used for a variety of purposes, including turning them into tools, crafts and antler decor around the home. My wife falls into the latter category, using antlers to adorn our Christmas trees and fireplace mantle.
Whitetails begin dropping their antlers soon after the first of the year. Most shed their antlers in February and March. By early April, most bucks will have dropped their headgear. A few even carry their antlers into May.
Shed hunters occasionally stumble across the skeletal remains of deer that have succumbed to winter stress, predation and vehicle collisions. In addition, some were not retrieved after being shot with a bow or firearm. In most cases, the venison is not wasted. Opportunistic animals feed from the carcasses.
Dogs are often trained to hunt sheds. Popular hunting breeds, such as the Labrador and golden retriever, have sensitive noses and the endurance and enthusiasm to locate sheds. Some other breeds — mixed or not — are successful in hunting sheds as well.
When I was a kid, our family dog for 8 years was a Labrador/cocker spaniel mix. Oddly enough, Socks looked like a miniature full-blood Labrador with short hair.
Dad and I often took Socks quail hunting. The little mutt got excited and wagged his tail erratically when he smelled a covey of birds and singles. My father said that Socks was his best hunting dog ever.
No doubt, the dog could’ve been trained to recover sheds. He would’ve also made a good pheasant dog. A loyal and extremely intelligent canine, Socks had a terrific nose and an insatiable desire to hunt.
While looking for sheds, the fellowship and comraderie with friends are second to none. Also, being one with God and nature is always time well spent in the field.
Although we only found one shed during our afternoon adventure, it was a dandy from a trophy buck that most sportsmen wouldn’t have hesitated to harvest during the hunting season.
But most important was spending quality time with a friend in prime wildlife habitat that most likely will be in his family for many years to come.
