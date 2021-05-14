A recent hunting trip north to Iowa with an old friend was a comedy of assumptions gone south.
After making Clint’s acquaintance in 1985, we hunted deer together for nearly three decades in Northwest Missouri. Now, all these years later, time is catching up with us — both physically and mentally.
On our sets, Clint attempted to bag his first gobbler with a compound bow. If successful, this would be his first turkey harvest ever. As an observer, I was perfectly content being a fly on the wall.
For the record, tagging along on Clint’s hunts was perfectly legal. No permits were required. According to regulations, I wasn’t allowed to assist Clint in the field in any way. He set up the blind, positioned decoys, called for gobblers, etc.
Clint did everything; I did what I do best — nothing.
On opening morning, Clint set up a blind on the brushy edge of a large, harvested soybean field. A deep, long ditch served as a backdrop. When Clint reached for his chair in the bed of the UTV, it was missing.
“Where’s my chair?” he asked.
“What did you say?” I replied several feet away overlooking the field.
“Where’s my chair?” Clint asked again, only this time with more volume.
“I don’t know,” I replied. “Didn’t you bring it?”
Clint shook his head in disgust.
So off in the UTV we went. After jumping into his vehicle, Clint drove several miles back to camp to retrieve his chair.
“Where’s the blind?” Clint asked after we returned.
“Are you serious?” I asked.
“Where’s the blind?” Clint repeated in a more assertive tone. “I thought you packed the blind.”
“I thought you packed the blind,” I replied.
So off again in the UTV we went. On the way back to camp, Clint started to sing the famous Willie Nelson song, “On the road again. I can’t wait to get back on the road again.”
At that point, we burst into laughter; laughter is the best medicine.
“I’ll stay here while you get the blind,” Clint said when we got back to camp.
“I’m sorry, buddy,” I replied teasingly. “I can’t assist you in any way.”
Clint snarled as he retrieved the blind. I chuckled under my breath.
After finally setting up the blind and chairs, Clint called every 20 minutes or so. Three gobblers at different times answered, but Clint wasn’t able to call them across the ditch. This isn’t unusual; longbeards deplore crossing obstacles. Although his calls sounded realistic, the gobblers refused to cooperate.
“There’s a gobbler,” Clint said excitedly at around 6 p.m. on another set at the same location.
“Where is he?” I asked.
“He’s walking our way,” Clint said while pointing westward.
At 200 yards, the longbeard was on a leisurely stroll — walking a few yards, stopping, feeding and then repeating the same routine over and over.
Clint had a couple of shooting problems to overcome if he was going to kill this gobbler:
• No. 1: The sun was blinding through the camouflage netting.
• No. 2: A steady 20-mph wind was blowing in our faces.
When the bird stopped at 25 yards before reaching the decoys, Clint released the arrow when I least expected it. The gobbler jumped 3 feet upward, landed, took three or four steps and stopped stunned.
“I thought you were going to shoot when he reached the jake decoy,” I said, just short of yelling. “It would’ve been a much shorter shot.”
While my frustration was getting the best of me because I so badly wanted Clint to kill his first turkey, the skittish gobbler disappeared into the brushy ditch. If I had kept my big trap shut, Clint might have gotten another opportunity to kill that bird.
We will never know.
