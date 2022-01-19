The Missouri Department of Conservation recently announced the first phase of a hatchery renovation project at Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon.
The agency said in a statement it is working with HDR Engineering on a multiyear $20 million project that will repair or replace portions of the hatchery’s aging infrastructure.
Phase I includes surveying, flow monitoring, geotechnical investigations, locating utilities and developing a groundwater test well. This will result in some periodic access restrictions to some parts of the park. During drilling and well testing, the park road to the campground will be restricted to one lane of traffic but will remain open to through traffic. Drilling activities have already begun and will conclude by the end of January. Well testing will follow the drilling process and is scheduled to be conducted in February.
Phase II will involved the design and Phase III will be for construction.
Proposed improvements for the hatchery include a new intake structure, reconstruction of some raceways, piping improvements and numerous upgrades that will protect the hatchery from flooding and improve fish production. Upgrades also will be made to the MDC hatchery office, the shop and feed storage facilities.
The construction phase is scheduled to begin in 2023 and is estimated to take two years to complete.
“These renovations will breathe new life into our aging hatchery, improving safety for hatchery staff along with providing enhanced security for our trout,” MDC Bennett Spring Hatchery Manager Ben Havens said in a statement. “Utilizing new technologies will enable us to raise quality fish for the public to enjoy for many years to come.”
When the construction phase begins, the hatchery will not be operating. Existing fish will be moved to MDC hatcheries at Shepherd of the Hills, Montauk and Roaring River during this period. Fish transported from other MDC hatcheries will be stocked daily during the regular season at Bennett Spring.
Up to one million trout are raised from egg to fingerling at Bennett Spring Hatchery annually and the hatchery stocks 350,000 12 ½-inch trout in the stream each season.
— Missouri Department of Conservation
