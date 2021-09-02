Regal Tallgrass Prairie Natural Area
Where: Barton County, Prairie State Park
Details: Regal Tallgrass Prairie Natural Area, at more than 3,600 acres, is Missouri's largest and best remnant of virgin tallgrass prairie, and includes most of Prairie State Park.
The park is known for its diversity, including 150 birds, 25 mammals and 500 species of plants. More than 25 rare and endangered plant and animal species have been recorded in Prairie State Park, some of which are not found anywhere else in the state, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
The park also maintains a herd of bison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.