Federal land belongs to you, and you get a voice and a vote in how it is used.
The latest opportunity to weigh in is open now, regarding management of Ozark National Scenic Riverways. The National Park Service is asking for public input on motorized boat use on the Current and Jacks Fork rivers.
The changes would, according to ONSR:
• Create seasonal nonmotorized zones along upper stretches of the Current and Jacks Fork rivers. These zones would designate areas and prevent conflict between motorized and nonmotorized (canoes, kayaks, rafts) river users during peak visitor season, April 1 to Sept. 14.
• Allow use of the 60/40 horsepower jet propulsion motors. Under existing regulations, the 60/40 motors are not legal in the riverways currently. The rule would allow the use of these motors and clarify horsepower limits for both motors with jet propulsion units and motors with propellers.
• Allow a 150-horsepower limit for motors equipped with jet propulsion and a 105-horsepower limit for motors with a propeller on the Current River between Big Spring and the southern boundary of the park, which is about 15 miles. These limits were proposed to address visitor concerns about safety, degradation of experience and increasing boat sizes resulting from no limits on boat motor size.
I weighed in and urge you to do so as well.
I want the National Park Service, steward of the riverways, to take the most restrictive approach possible. In fact, I went even further. I suggested that, because there are few “wild” stretches of Ozark river left — a place where a canoeist could float for several days, enjoying a wilderness experience — the park service should identify a long stretch of river where a multiday wilderness float is possible, offering solitude and few interruptions for those willing to make the trip. That means closing accesses and banning motors in that section.
I wrote: “Two Rivers to Van Buren is perhaps the best such option, at about 34 miles — which could be stretched into three or four days days of leisurely floating. I believe a wilderness experience is what is missing from the rivers.”
That’s not much, as 34 miles could be done in two days, but Aldo Leopold took 10 days to float 40 miles on the Current in his time. Actually, I’d prefer they designate everything from Two Rivers down as wilderness river, with the exception of Van Buren/Big Spring, creating 50 miles of wilderness paddling, but that may be asking for too much.
I believe too many Ozark rivers were unnecessarily sacrificed for dams/lakes that are all open to motorboats. and the lower Current River from the current park boundary to Doniphan (20 miles) was removed from original ONSR designation when the park was created nearly 60 years ago, leaving that section open to motorboats as well.
In fact, for all the rivers that have been lost, there are only two NPS-protected river parks in the Ozarks, and I don’t believe it is asking too much to designate a segment on these for paddlers looking for a different float experience than is typically offered, meaning float trips catering to day trippers, motorboats, revelry, etc.
I wrote that would spend more time at ONSR (and more money in the region) if that experience was available there.
The other NPS-protected river in the Ozarks is the Buffalo, in Northwest Arkansas, and I have urged them to close the river accesses at Maumee, Spring Creek and Rush, creating a 55-mile stretch of river from Gilbert to the White River that would offer a wilderness experience with the exception of the bridge at Highway 14 and the nearby Buffalo Point campground.
Whatever your opinion, and I recognize that motorboat users have as much right to the river as I do, I urge you to express it. You can comment until March 7.
Members of the public may submit comments on the proposed rule, identified with the Regulation Identifier Number 1024-AE62, by one of the following methods:
• Online: Go to http://www.regulations.gov and in the Search box, enter 1024-AE62. Follow the instructions for submitting comments.
• Submit a hard copy by U.S. mail, or hand deliver to: Superintendent, Ozark National Scenic Riverways, 404 Watercress Drive, P.O. Box 490, Van Buren, MO 63965
Only comments submitted online through the regulations.gov site or by hard copy will be accepted. All comments, including the personal information accompanying the comments, will be posted on http://www.regulations.gov. All submissions received must include the words “National Park Service” or “NPS” and must include the docket number or RIN 1024-AE62.
