There’s another anniversary coming up next year — directly tied to the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River.
Their events also belong on your outdoor calendar.
On May 24, 1962, conservationists meeting on the campus of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville chose a doctor named Neil Compton as president of their fledgling organization. The group called itself the Ozark Society, and one week later, Compton typed a letter to U.S. Sen. William Fulbright, an Arkansas Democrat, signaling the group’s intention to fight for the preservation of the Buffalo River, which had been targeted for dams.
“It is throughout its entire length spectacular and beautiful,” Compton wrote.
The Ozark Society led the fight to save the Buffalo, and has a number of events planned to mark these two anniversaries. Some are open to the public; others will be open to members, which makes this a good time to join the 60-year-old organization.
There will be a ceremony on 9:30 a.m. March 1 at the Ponca low-water bridge, which is the main put-in point for canoeists on the upper river.
One or more hikes will be conducted depending on the number of participants. All participants should bring their own lunch and water and dress for the weather. To join a hike, contact Luke Parsch at lparsch@uark.edu or call 479-442-3817.
There also will be a paddling trip will be from Ponca to Kyles Landing, water level permitting. If the water is too low, the trip will be moved downstream. All participants should bring their own boat, personal floatation device, water and lunch. The vehicle shuttle will be conducted that morning by trip participants before the launch. If you want to join the float, call Stewart Noland at stewartnoland51@aol.com or call 501-831-9908. The events that day are open to the public.
Noland said this week that all of the Ozark Society’s chapters are asked to center their hiking outings on the Buffalo in 2022, and there will be a number of hikes later this winter and through 2022. It will be a good time to explore the Buffalo River country on foot.
A documentary on the Buffalo River based on Ozark Society archival material and interviews with regional environmental leaders is scheduled for its premiere showing in March 2022 in Bentonville, hometown of Neil Compton. The debut is open to Ozark Society members, but Noland said later showings of the film will be open to the public. It will be shown in Springfield at the Moxie on March 27, open to the public.
There also will be a 58-mile float on the middle and lower Buffalo, from Grinder’s Ferry (Highway 65) to the confluence with the White River from June 13-18.
For details on the hikes, the film showing and other events tied to the anniversaries of the Ozark Society and the Buffalo National River, and to join their organization, go to their website at ozarksociety.net.
The Ozark Society has a southern Missouri chapter, called the Schoolcraft Chapter, with about 100 members. Details about joining it also are available at the website.
