It is a strange thing for an outdoor writer to admit, but one of my top-10 favorite places is indoors.
In downtown Chicago, no less.
Like the Grand Canyon or the Buffalo River, the Field Museum of Natural History is a place I’ll get back to every chance I get.
As a kid, my parents took me to the Field. This was in the days before it had Sue, that most famous of dinosaur skeletons. What knocked me out was the Egyptian exhibit with its mummies and (being from Kansas) the full-scale replica of a Pawnee Earth Lodge. I returned to the museum multiple times with my own kids, including visits after Sue, the most complete skeleton of a T. rex ever found, debuted. The Field is one of the great museums of the world, with its dramatic elephant mounts, the man-eating lions of Tsavo, and a black meteorite and parts of the Pontiac it punched through in Illinois in 1928.
The Field also has mounts of passenger pigeons, a bird that has gone the way of Sue, and, like the dust bowls of Kansas or the damming of rivers in the Ozarks, happened suddenly — the relative blinking of an eye — but spun off dramatic change. Like the dust bowls and the dams, the demise of the pigeon was human-made. The Anthropocene they call it, the current age in which we humans are the dominant influence on the environment.
There is a lot for area bird lovers to put on the calendar in late fall and early winter, including an event to mark a major victory in conservation, and another to mark a major loss.
First, the loss: the extinction of the passenger pigeon, which, according to Scientific American, may have been the most abundant bird in the world — perhaps as many as 3 billion.
“The multitudes of wild pigeons in our woods are astonishing,” John James Audubon wrote. “Indeed, after having viewed them so often, and under so many circumstances, I even now feel inclined to pause, and assure myself that what I am going to relate is fact. Yet I have seen it all, and that too in the company of persons who, like myself, were struck with amazement.
“In the autumn of 1813, I left my house at Henderson, on the banks of the Ohio, on my way to Louisville,” Audubon wrote. “In passing over the barrens a few miles beyond Hardensburgh, I observed the pigeons flying from northeast to southwest, in greater numbers than I thought I had ever seen them before, and feeling an inclination to count the flocks that might pass within the reach of my eye in one hour, I dismounted, seated myself on an eminence, and began to mark with my pencil, making a dot for every flock that passed. In a short time finding the task which I had undertaken impracticable, as the birds poured in in countless multitudes, I rose, and counting the dots then put down, found that 163 had been made in 21 minutes. I traveled on, and still met more the farther I proceeded. The air was literally filled with pigeons; the light of noon-day was obscured as by an eclipse, the dung fell in spots, not unlike melting flakes of snow; and the continued buzz of wings had a tendency to lull my senses to repose.”
“ ... Before sunset I reached Louisville, distant from Hardensburgh 55 miles. The pigeons were still passing in undiminished numbers, and continued to do so for three days in succession. The people were all in arms. The banks of the Ohio were crowded with men and boys, incessantly shooting at the pilgrims, which there flew lower as they passed the river. Multitudes were thus destroyed. For a week or more, the population fed on no other flesh than that of Pigeons, and talked of nothing but Pigeons.”
A century after Audubon observed that in 1813, the last passenger pigeon, known as Martha, died in her cage in an Ohio zoo in 1914.
Now that conservation victory, that of the bald eagle, which, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, “was in danger of extinction throughout most of its range” by the middle of the 20th century. In fact, there were only 417 nesting pairs of bald eagles in the lower 48 in 1963, the agency reported, and the national symbol of the United States, having nearly been wiped out by habitat destruction, illegal shooting and the pesticide DDT, was a rare site for most Americans.
It took decades of effort to save them, beginning with the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act in 1940, followed by multiple iterations of the Endangered Species Act in 1966, 1969 and finally in 1973, as well as the banning of DDT in 1972. More than that, it took a new mindset.
In 2007, the bald eagle was removed from the Endangered Species list.
Last year, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported more than 500 nesting pairs of bald eagles in the state — more than were reported in all the lower 48 nearly 60 years ago — and thousands more make winter visits, becoming a common sight along our rivers and lakes.
The passenger pigeon is a stark lesson in how quickly we anthropos can muck things before we understand, or event attempt to, consequences; the bald eagle is a lesson in how quickly and dramatically we can rescue our natural world. Hopefully permanently.
Here are some events around the region for bird lovers in the coming weeks:
NIFTY NESTS
When: 2:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
Where: Devil’s Den State Park south of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Meet at the flagpole by the visitor center.
Details: A park interpreter will host a program about what birds live in what nests and how those nests compare to human home. For details, call the park at 479-761-3325.
WINTER WOODPECKERS
When: 10 to 10:45 a.m. and again from 11:15 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Where: Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way in Springfield.
Details: Learn about the different kinds of woodpeckers in the winter forest and create a woodpecker craft. This program is for children ages 3-6. For more information and to reserve a spot, call 417-888-4237.
MEET MARTHA: THE LAST PASSENGER PIGEON
When: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Where: Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area, east of Rogers, Arkansas. Meet at the education pavilion near the park visitor center.
Details: Hobbs was one of the last winter strongholds for the now extinct passenger pigeon. A park interpreter will hold a program on what happened to the birds, and efforts to save other species. For details, call the park at 479-789-5000.
RETURN OF THE BALD EAGLES
When: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Nov. 28.
Where: Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area east of Rogers, Arkansas. Meet at the education pavilion near the park visitor center.
Details: The return of the bald eagle is one of the great conservation stories. A park interpreter will share their story and natural history. For details, call the park at 479-789-5000.
BIRDFEEDERS
When: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Where: Online.
Details: Learn about the different types of birdfeeders, what birds they attract, what feeds are best to use in them, and locations to place them. Register for the program and get details at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/177217.
WINTER RAPTORS
When: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Where: Online.
Details: Naturalist and conservation educator Jeff Cantrell will virtually share tips and field marks to look for while investigating Missouri’s birds of prey this season. Register and get details at https://mdc-event-web.s3
Details/180772.
