CASSVILLE, Mo. — The second annual Trout Fest will be held Saturday, Sept. 18.
Named after the popular fish that helped make Roaring River the most-visited Missouri State Park in 2020, the festival celebrates the traditions of trout fishing and of families visiting the park for generations.
As an Element 79 Media promotional agent for the city of Cassville, Rachael Freeman — herself a Cassville native — is working closely with the city, the chamber and state park personnel to organize Trout Fest.
“I caught my first fish from Roaring River when I was four years old,” Freeman said. “My son Jackson caught his first fish there when he was six years old. That’s the kind of tradition we want to encourage for other families. Our hope is that Trout Fest will become one more opportunity for families to come to our area and create good memories.”
Cassville will play host to Trout Fest in its South Park on Farm Road 2182, adjacent to the Aquatic Center. The park is located seven miles south of Cassville on Missouri Highway 112.
The event will officially kick off Friday night, Sept. 17, with a firework display at Wildcat Stadium following the home football game.
On Saturday, a Trout Trot 5K (for adults) and a Minnow Mile (for ages 14 and under) will begin at 6:30 a.m. in the South Park at Cassville. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children. Race time is at 7:30 a.m. Runners can register up until race time.
Meanwhile, at Roaring River at 7:30 a.m., contestants in the “River to Table” Trout Cook-Off will attempt to catch their fresh trout in preparation for serving them up as entrées for the consideration of celebrity judges at noon.
The River to Table Trout Cook-off will feature up to 10 teams, each team consisting of a fisherman, a chef and an assistant. Cooking will be conducted at South Park, where contestants will also be issued a “mystery basket” of ingredients to prepare a side dish to complement their entrees. Live judging will begin at noon. Prizes, including a Weber Grill, fishing poles and gift cards, will be awarded in three categories, including “Best Catch,” “Best Entrée” and “Best Mystery Basket.” Slots for more three-member fishing/cooking teams are still available. Teams can sign up through Friday.
Art, craft and food vendors will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Live music will be played throughout the day, with several groups scheduled to perform.
Tommy Hawks Axe House will offer free ax-throwing from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., sponsored by Go-BEC Fiber Network.
A beer garden will be available from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., hosted by Whistling Springs Brewing Co.
A corn hole tournament for two-member teams will begin at 10 a.m. and continue through 2 p.m. The winning team will received a customized corn hole set. Registration for the competition is still being accepted. The event is sponsored by Arning Companies Inc. in Cassville. Registration cost is $25 per team. After the contest is over, free corn hole playing will be open to the public until 5 p.m.
A drawing for a custom, rainbow-trout-Cerakote-finished AR-15 rifle donated by Quick Draw Gun will be held at noon at the Chamber’s booth beneath the Les Jacobs’ canopy. Raffle tickets may be pre-purchased at the Cassville Chamber of Commerce office or through PayPal for $10 each or 15 for $100.
Roaring River State Park superintendent Joel Topham said Roaring River State Park will have a presence in the Cassville Park with Wonders of Wildlife interpretive programs.
“Saturday, Sept. 18, will also be Veterans’ Free Fishing Day at Roaring River,” he added.
For more information about Trout Fest or to register for any of the competitions, call the Cassville Area Chamber at 417-847-2814 or visit www.cassville.com.
