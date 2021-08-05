Clark's Hill/Norton State Historic Site
Where: Cole County, Missouri
Details: The Lewis and Clark Expedition camped at this site from June 1-3, 1804, where the Osage River ended the journey it began in eastern Kansas and emptied into the Missouri River.
William Clark wrote on June 2 that he had climbed that hill, and measured the width of both rivers, finding the Missouri 875 yard wide and the Osage 397 yards wide at its mouth. He also noted, "on the top is 2 graves, or mouns, a Delightfull prospect from this hill which Comds. (commands) Both rivers”
Both rivers were free-flowing until the early 20th century. The Osage was the first be impounded, when Bagnell Dam was built, starting in 1929, creating Lake of the Ozarks. Construction of the Fort Peck Dam — the first of the dams on the mainstem of the Missouri River — started a few years later, and followed by other dams, channelization and more.
Gary Moulton, editor of "The Definitive Journals of Lewis and Clark," said there were five mounds on the hill, three in one location and two in another, and that Clark saw the latter two. Moulton noted that many prehistoric burial mounds were found along the Missouri River in central and western Missouri.
According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which owns and manages the historic site, Clark saw the confluence of both rivers, but over the past 200 years the mouth of the Osage has shifted several miles downstream.
