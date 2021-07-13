Readers of these pages know I have been enthralled with the Buffalo National River in Northwest Arkansas since I first canoed it nearly 40 years ago, and not just because of its dramatic bluffs and waterfalls, its wildlife and water quality, but also because of the many stories the river tells visitors who will stop and listen.
One of the best of these stories is told by the Parker-Hickman farmstead, which sits back from the river, often undetected by canoeists, near the old river community of Erbie.
You can get there by driving miles down a (sometimes rough) forest road off of Arkansas Highway 7 north of Jasper just past the old Erbie campground, by paddling (it's about halfway between Kyle's Landing and Ozark campground) or backpacking in along the Buffalo River Trail.
I have done all three; none are easy, but all are worth the trip, as all give you an appreciation for the isolation of this pioneer home and farm.
Records indicate that the Parker family was in the vanguard of settlement in the Buffalo River valley, arriving in the 1830s. The cabin — the oldest along the Buffalo and the centerpiece of the farmstead — dates to the late 1840s, which means it is nearly 175 years old. You can find (a few) older cabins in the Ozarks, but what makes this place worth the visit is that it remains one of the most intact and authentic Ozark pioneer sites in the 21st century.
"Little in the way of change has occurred to fundamentally alter the integrity of the farm; structures, roads, fields, fences and the landscape remain the same," reads the nomination for the National Register of Historic Places.
"Unlike most farms in the Ozarks the landscape is remarkably intact, and provides insights and evidence spanning portions of two centuries of Ozark history."
With plenty of timber, water and bottom land, you can see why they chose this site, and why they could make it here when so many other pioneers in the Ozarks struggled and gave up.
There are a number of other buildings on the site, including a log barn from 1912, a wood frame barn built around 1926, and a machine shed and chicken coop added in the 1950s.
“There is even a WPA outhouse from the 1930s,” Suzie Rogers, a former park historian, once told me, referring to the Works Progress Administration program during the New Deal. “This place has it all.”
You can genuinely imagine what life was like for those who lived along the river nearly two centuries ago, and you quickly realize that as isolated as this place seems today, even it couldn't escape the country's great dramas, such as the Great Depression. Or the Civil War.
According to “Rugged and Sublime,” a book edited by Arkansas historian Mark Christ, the Parker-Hickman homestead was near a number of important roads in the region in the 1860s, and skirmishes and guerrilla actions occurred nearby in the latter part of the Civil War. He wrote that, according to oral tradition, the house was even used as a temporary hospital after a skirmish along what is now Webb but was then called Parker Branch.
In some ways, the place is more isolated today than it was a century or more ago, and that is the story of many of our Ozark rivers, which saw an early wave of settlers and pioneers, many of who up and left after the timber was cut and they found the hardscrabble existence too much of both.
Former Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus, who was born in a log cabin along Greasy Creek in 1910 — not all that far from the headwaters of the Buffalo in the Boston Mountains — and who helped saved the river from dams, witnessed what happened. Faubus worked during the Great Depression along the river at one point, cutting staves for barrels from old growth oak trees. “Perhaps the last uncut area,” he said, and recalled in one speech working in an area of virgin white oak where the trees were 6 feet in diameter.
The county's population peaked around 1900, and then fell by more than half as families had enough and moved on. The result, according to Faubus: “Some sections of the beautiful valley became almost as deserted, lonely, undisturbed and quiet as they once had been when the first settlers began to move into the region."
But others families continued, including subsequent generations at the Parker-Hickman site. In fact, it was still occupied until the early 1980s, about a decade after the Buffalo became the country's first national river. The National Park Service soon acquired it and has been working to preserve and interpret the site ever since.
From 10-11:30 a.m. next Saturday, July 24, the National Park Service will offer free tours of the Parker-Hickman Farmstead.
Paddling, packing or just wandering the forest roads: No matter how you get there, this place is a throwback to an earlier Ozarks and worth a visit.
