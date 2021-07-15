CNHI News Service
WATTS, Okla. — When Brigitte Beavers looks at the construction now underway to create a whitewater park on the Oklahoma-Arkansas border, she sees a childhood memory.
“I came fishing here all the time. This was my stomping grounds; we had a lot of good times here,” said Beavers, now town clerk for Watts.
Tim Shepherd also recalls good times fishing and playing around on the rocks his whole life, “riding mudding trails on four-wheelers.”
As Watts’ water superintendent, Shepherd is especially interested in the project.
Recently, the Grand River Dam Authority hosted two tours to update the public on progress for the national-caliber WOKA Whitewater Park, a collaboration of GRDA and the city of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Philanthropic support comes from the Walton Family Foundation, which is providing 95% of the $33 million for construction.
The park is scheduled to open in 2023 and offer surfing, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, rafting and tubing, along with amenities for spectators.
The whitewater park is being built at the site of Lake Frances, once a popular Oklahoma water body when it was established in 1931. Across the construction site of the 1,200-foot-long, 100-foot-wide side channel off the Illinois River, GRDA staff set up different stations to talk about the project.
Jared Skaggs, GRDA director of outdoor experience, will co-manage the park with the Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Commission.
“These concrete forms are wave shapers and will help tune the waves,” said Skaggs, indicating the stacks to one side.
A food-and-float area will welcome visitors, with concessions as the hub of operations.
“This course is designed with a heavy emphasis on spectating, with shade and stair-step seating. The water course is designed for all ages and skill levels,” Skaggs said.
There will be special events, including competitions and training opportunities.
“It’s designed for recreation, but we want to focus on education. Its great for training for swift-water rescue,” said Skaggs.
May through October will be the typical season, but park managers expect people to come year-round.
Director of Properties and Maintenance Holly Moore is also project manager.
“We anticipate 700 to 2,000 people on a summer weekend,” she said.
Eight drop features will provide low-hazard wave action. From surfing waves to relaxing floating in tubes, the park will offer fun for all levels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.