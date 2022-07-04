The Joplin Outlaws started their July Fourth fireworks show early on Monday night.
Sparked by 13 total hits, Joplin scattered 13 runs across the third, fourth and fifth innings to claim an eventual 13-2 run-rule win over the Nevada Griffons after seven innings of play at Joe Becker Stadium.
The Outlaws (13-14), picking up a second consecutive run-rule win over the Griffons (10-17) in back-to-back nights, built a 13-0 advantage by plating six runs in the third, five in the fourth and two in the fifth. Nevada responded with a two-run showing in the sixth to bring the game to its eventual final score.
Garrett Chun and Carson Johnson logged one home run apiece for the Outlaws. Chun finished 2 for 4 with five RBI and one run scored while Johnson went 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Liam Bailey logged a pair of hits in two official at-bats with a double, three RBI and one run scored. Korrey Siracusa added a pair of hits and an RBI while Caden Bressler, Michael Long, Matt Woodmansee, and Cade Lott tallied one hit apiece.
Starter Edrian Rangel picked up the win for the Outlaws after tossing five scoreless innings. He surrendered just a pair of hits while striking out three batters.
Jordan Sheridan, Gavin Stowell and George Fisher each tossed in relief for Joplin and allowed a combined two runs — both unearned — and just one hit in the final two innings.
Grant Miller was charged with the loss for Nevada after surrendering six earned runs and five hits in three innings complete.
The Outlaws will play host to the Clarinda A’s on Tuesday at 7 p.m. inside Joe Becker Stadium.
