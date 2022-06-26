CARROLL, Iowa — The Joplin Outlaws’ bats caught fire on Sunday afternoon in Iowa.
Powered by 16 hits on the day, the Outlaws cruised to a 14-4 run-rule win in seven innings over the Carroll Merchants.
Joplin, which claimed a second consecutive victory in MINK League play, improved to 11-10 on the season while Carroll slipped to 11-12.
The Outlaws posted crooked numbers in five of the seven innings played, scoring two runs in the first, two in the third, four in the fourth, fourth in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Joplin had five players record multiple hits. Garrett Chun led the way, going 4 for 5 with a double and two RBI while Michael Long went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored.
Korrey Siracusa, Liam Bailey and Cody Min finished with two hits apiece for the Outlaws. Bailey logged a triple, drove in a pair of runs and crossed home plate three times, and Siracusa drove in two and scored three times.
Lucas McKain, Carson Johnson and Tyler Davis rounded out the hitting for Joplin with one single apiece.
Noah Buss paced the hitting for Carroll, finishing 3 for 4 with one run scored. Danny Schweitzer and Kyle Berg added one RBI hit apiece.
Earning the win for Joplin was starter Edrian Rangel, who limited Carroll to one earned run and five hits while striking out seven batters in four innings of work. Harold Baez tossed three innings in relief and surrendered three earned runs and four hits while fanning four.
Merchants starter Ryan Riddle was charged with the loss after allowing eight runs (five earned) and nine hits in four innings. Sam Hanson and Cannon Frazier both tossed in relief for Carroll and surrendered a combined five earned runs.
The Outlaws take on the Merchants again at 6:35 p.m. Monday in Carroll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.