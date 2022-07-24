The Sedalia Bombers staved off a ninth-inning rally by the Joplin Outlaws to claim a 7-6 win in both teams’ MINK League regular-season finale on Saturday night in Sedalia, Missouri.
The Outlaws (23-21) had already clinched the top seed in the South Division before Saturday’s game. The Bombers (22-21) settled for the second seed while Jefferson City (17-24) claimed the third seed.
Sedalia and Jefferson City will open the playoffs on Monday night in Sedalia. The winner of that game will take on Joplin on Tuesday at 7 p.m. inside Joe Becker Stadium.
The Outlaws trailed 7-2 before they plated four runs in the top of the ninth inning. The frame was highlighted a grand slam hit by Jakob Machuca.
Sedalia jumped out to a 5-0 lead after plating one run in the first and four runs in the fourth. Joplin got on the scoreboard in the fifth on an RBI single to left field by Joe Ricchio. The hit plated Carson Johnson, who led off the frame with a walk.
The Outlaws pulled to within 5-2 of Sedalia in the sixth after Matt Woodmansee was hit by a pitch and later scored on a double steal.
Sedalia plated two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth thanks to two Joplin fielding miscues.
Joplin finished with seven hits and was paced by Machuca, who finished 2 for 5 with four RBI and one run scored. Ricchio, Woodmansee, Max Bruff, Sam Fagan and Korrey Siracusa added one hit apiece.
The Bombers also tallied seven hits. Brayden McGinnis and Chris Pundy led the way with two hits apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.