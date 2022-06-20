The Jefferson City Renegades staved off a late comeback attempt by the Joplin Outlaws to claim a narrow 4-3 win in MINK League baseball action on Monday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
The Outlaws trailed by as many as three runs in the game but managed to pull within one in the bottom of the ninth inning after Matt Woodmansee hit a sacrifice groundout to plate Garrett Chun, who led off the frame with a single.
Joplin then had C Yamauchi, who singled earlier in the frame, standing on second base as the potential game-tying run with two outs in the inning. But the Renegades eventually worked out of the jam by retiring Caden Bressler on a groundout to second base to end the contest.
The Outlaws fell to 7-8 on the season while the Renegades improved to 5-6. At the end of the night, Jefferson City and Joplin were positioned in second and third, respectively, in the MINK South Division standings while Sedalia (9-8) occupied the top spot.
The Outlaws fell in an early 3-0 hole before they broke the seal with a one-run showing in the bottom of the fourth. Carson Carpenter reached on a fielding error with one out and eventually made his way to second on a single and then third on a balk. Garrett Chun then drove in Carpenter on an RBI sacrifice fly to left field to make it a 3-1 ballgame.
Caden Bressler made it a one-run deficit in the fifth by driving in Cody Min from third on a groundout to second base. Min led off the frame with a single to left field and then advanced to second on a Korrey Siracusa single before he took third on a wild pitch.
Jefferson City pushed the lead back up to two runs in the seventh when Luc Fuller was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Joplin surrendered just one hit in the inning but also allowed three free passes.
The Renegades used a two-out rally in the top of the first inning to take their first lead of the night. After Fuller reached first and took second on a throwing error, Jack Matousek and T.J. Racherbaumer logged back-to-back RBI hits to put Jefferson City up 2-0.
The Jefferson City lead grew to 3-0 in the top of the second when Cole Wagner logged an RBI fielder’s choice to plate Jackson Lovich, who led off the frame with a triple to center field.
Eight different Joplin players logged one hit in the game. Bressler, Chun and Woodmansee each drove in a run.
Lovich paced the Jefferson City offense, finishing 2 for 3 with a triple and one run scored. Matousek, who also tripled, and Racherbaumer finished with one hit and one RBI apiece.
Renegades starter Ty Wilmsmeyer picked up the win after limiting Joplin to two earned runs on four hits while striking out four in five innings of work. Tanner Schmitz picked up the save after holding the Outlaws to one earned run and four hits in the final three innings.
Joplin used six arms in the contest. Starter A.J. Moreno surrendered three earned runs and five hits while fanning seven in 4 2/3 innings. Relievers Jordan Sheridan, Kohl Cooper, Connor Peck, Jared Wells and Gavin Stowell combined to allow just one earned run in the final 4 1/3 innings.
The Outlaws hit the road on Tuesday to take on the Des Moines Peak Prospects at 7 p.m. in Des Moines, Iowa.
