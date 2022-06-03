The spark had already been lit when Max Bruff took to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning with the intention of blowing the game wide open.
And the Joplin Outlaws’ designated hitter didn’t miss his opportunity.
Bruff, looking to add to a one-run lead over the Des Moines Peak Prospects with two outs and the bases loaded, drove a hit to the wall in right-center field for a three-run double that brought the fans at Joe Becker Stadium to their feet on Friday night.
After reaching second base, the Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, native celebrated by pulling out the finger pistols and then holstering them at his hips as he yelled triumphantly to the Outlaws’ dugout.
“I was honestly just trying to get my guys up and break it open,” Bruff said. “We were (leading) 5-4 there and trying to bust it open and get it going. The hitting started to become contagious at that point, and I’m just glad I did my part for the team.”
The play highlighted a four-run seventh for Joplin, which ultimately scored six unanswered runs to close the game and claim a 10-4 victory over Des Moines.
The triumph marked the first win of the MINK League season for Joplin (1-1). The Outlaws opened their season on Thursday with a narrow 5-4 setback to the Nevada Griffons at Joe Becker.
“We’re still trying to figure each other out, but for us to turn things around in a matter of 24 hours, it’s a great thing and hopefully a sign of things to come,” Bruff said. “We have to continue to build on the chemistry and just get better and better as the season goes.”
Saturday night’s game featured a 4-4 tie before the Outlaws took the lead for good on on an RBI single by Liam Bailey to open the bottom of the seventh.
Following Bruff’s three-run double, the Outlaws tacked on two more runs in the eighth with a solo home run by Sam Fagan and an RBI single by Carson Carpenter.
Bruff, who went 2 for 3 in the game with five RBI, gave Joplin a 1-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI double down the line in right field. The hit scored Carpenter, who also doubled to right field earlier in the frame.
It wasn’t until the top of the fifth that the Prospects posted their first runs of the night. Des Moines benefitted from four straight hit batsmen to open the frame and went on to plate three runs on just one hit to take a 3-1 lead.
The Outlaws reclaimed the advantage with a three-run showing in the bottom of the sixth. The inning was highlighted by a two-run single by Michael Long and a run-scoring groundout by Bailey as Joplin went up 4-3.
An RBI single to right field by Des Moines’ Leighton Jenkins tied the score at 4-all in the top of the seventh.
Joplin used six arms in the contest. Starter James Yamasaki spent the longest stint on the mound, going four innings and surrendering two earned runs and one hit while striking out four batters. He also allowed four free passes.
Conner Peck hit two batsmen in a brief appearance in the fifth before Casey Thibault came on to hold Des Moines to no runs and one hit in two innings of work. Caden Bressler, Eduardo Ojeda and Cameron Hill surrendered one earned combined in the final three innings.
The Outlaws outhit the Prospects 12-4 on the night.
Joplin and Des Moines will meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Joe Becker Stadium.
