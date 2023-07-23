In a game that saw Joplin rest the arms of its pitchers and use position players on the mound ahead of the MINK League Playoffs, the South Division champion Outlaws fell 7-5 to the North Division regular season champs St. Joseph Mustangs before a large crowd at Joe Becker Stadium on Sunday night.
Infielder Landon Meyers got the starting nod for Joplin and struck out five of the six batters he faced in two innings of work.
St. Joseph (28-15) got on the board first in the top of the fourth inning when Ryan Callahan scored on a bases-loaded walk off the arm of Garrett Chun, a regular in the Outlaws outfield. Chun then walked Ben Click, which scored Ike Book.
Joplin (22-21) tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the frame, when Kolton Reynolds scored on a Jason Lazo attempted steal at second base. Caden Bressler tied it up when he crossed the plate off a Cole Hill single to left field.
St. Joseph regained the lead in the top off the fifth, courtesy of a Jayden Little single to left field off the arm of Outlaws regular outfielder Kolton Reynolds that plated Dakota Spicer.
The Outlaws got their first lead of the game in the bottom of the inning, when Korrey Siracusa scored on a Reynolds single to left field. Reynolds gave his team a 4-3 lead when he scored on a sacrifice fly.
Oufielder Jason Lazo held the Mustangs scoreless in the top of the sixth inning and was one of eight position players to take the mound for Joplin on Sunday.
The Mustangs tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the seventh inning off a Callahan sacrifice fly off Outlaws regular infielder Brett Sarwinski that scored Spicer. St. Joseph regained the lead in the top of the eighth inning when Joplin's regular first baseman Jaret Nelson gave up a Click single to left field that scored Mason Holton.
The Outlaws again tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the frame when Hill drove in Bressler with a single to left field.
Outfielder William Kelley took the mound for Joplin in the top of the ninth inning and after two walks, gave up a run when Book singled to right field and scored Little. The Mustangs made it a 7-5 game off a failed pick-off attempt that saw Book score from third base. Outlaws catcher Karson Green replaced Kelley on the mound and after loading the bases with a walk of Trevor McCollum, induced a flyout of Spicer to end the inning.
Joplin failed to score in the bottom of the frame and turned its sights to the playoffs.
Hill led the offensive charge for the Outlaws, going 2-4 with 2 RBIs. Book was 2-5 with an RBI for the Mustangs.
The Outlaws will face the winner of Monday's Sedalia/Jefferson City first-round game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Joe Becker Stadium.
