The Joplin Outlaws snapped a four-game skid with a lopsided 12-1 run-rule victory over the Nevada Griffons on Sunday night in a MINK League contest in Nevada, Missouri.
Joplin erupted for 12 runs in the third and fourth innings and outhit Nevada 9-2 on the night.
The Outlaws benefitted from a stellar showing by its pitching staff, which struck out nine batters while limiting the Griffons to just one earned run on a pair of hits.
Starter James Yamasaki picked up the win after allowing just one earned run and one hit while fanning four in 3 1/3 innings of work. Relievers Kohl Cooper, Connor Peck and Brett Graham surrendered one hit combined in 3 2/3 scoreless innings.
At the plate, Carson Johnson went 2 for 3 for Joplin with a double, three RBI and one run scored. Joe Ricchio logged a single, two RBI and scored twice while Sam Fagan recorded two hits, two RBI and scored once. Garrett Chun added one hit and two RBI.
Jason Schneider and Luke Piazza each recorded a single to pace the Griffons at the plate.
Starter Tristan Jones was charged with the loss for Nevada after surrendering six earned runs and two hits in 2 1/3 innings. He also walked six batters and struck out one.
Nevada reliever Eli Parker allowed five earned runs and five hits while walking three in 2/3 of an inning. Jackson Walker and Richard Tomlinson combined to toss four scoreless innings to close out the game.
Joplin (12-14), positioned in second place in the MINK South standings behind frontrunner Sedalia (14-16), returns to Joe Becker Stadium for a rematch with third-place Nevada (10-16) on Monday at 7 p.m.
