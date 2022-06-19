Starting pitcher Ethan Sally and the Joplin Outlaws’ bullpen surrendered just four combined hits in a 4-1 victory over the St. Joseph Mustangs on Sunday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
Sally, a Palomar Community College righty from San Marcos, California, picked up the win after limiting St. Joseph to no runs and just one hit while striking out three batters in five innings of work.
Joplin relievers Caden Bressler, Harold Baez and Cameron Hill combined to allow just one earned run and three hits in the final four innings.
The Outlaws (7-7), picking up their second straight MINK League victory, jumped out to a 4-0 lead through seven innings and finished with nine hits in the game.
Joplin’s biggest offensive showing came in the bottom of the fifth inning when it plated a pair of runs on three hits for a 3-0 lead.
A Carson Johnson single to center field and then back-to-back walks drawn by Liam Bailey and Casey Yamauchi loaded the bases with no outs. One out was retired by the Mustangs before Garrett Chun logged an infield single to plate Johnson. Then the next at-bat saw Carson Carpenter hit an RBI sacrifice fly to right field to plate Bailey.
Another insurance run was tacked on by the Outlaws in the bottom of the seventh as Yamauchi, who led off the frame with a single and then reached third on a single by Michael Long, crossed home plate on an RBI fielder’s choice by Chun.
It wasn’t until the top of the eighth that the Mustangs broke the seal with an RBI double by Dylan Carey that trimmed the Joplin lead to 4-1.
Joplin drew first blood in the bottom of the first when it plated one run on a pair of hits. Bailey led off the inning with a single to center field before Chun plated him on an RBI double to right field, giving the Outlaws an early 1-0 advantage.
Bailey paced the Joplin offense, going 3 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored. Chun went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI, while Carpenter logged a double and drove in one run.
Carey recorded two hits in four plate appearances and drove in one run to lead the Mustangs offensively.
Camden Lutz was charged with the loss after surrendering three earned runs and six hits in five innings of work. Wyatt Hardy allowed one earned run in two innings and Michael Infranca tossed a scoreless frame in the eighth.
The Outlaws return to Joe Becker Stadium on Monday to play host to Jefferson City at 7 p.m.
