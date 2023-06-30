After a 15-2 run-rule win over first-place Jefferson City on Thursday night, the Joplin Outlaws showed they still had a lot of juice left in their bats, topping the Renegades 11-4 on Friday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
Jefferson City (15-16) scored first with a Nate McHugh double that scored Kam Durnin in the top of the second inning.
The Outlaws (11-13) tied it up in the bottom of the third inning, when Jason Lazo's single to left field plated Kolton Reynolds.
The Renegades took back the lead in the top of the fourth off a McHugh double to leftfield that brought Andrew Imgarten home and gave Jefferson City a 2-1 lead.
Joplin answered with a two-run bottom of the fourth to regain the lead at 3-2. Korrey Siracusa's sacrifice up the middle scored Kolden Howerton before Caden Bressler's RBI single to left field off starter Jonah Sarabia plated William Kelly.
The Outlaws held the Renegades scoreless for the next two innings and flashed the leather with a 5-4-3 double play that ended the top of the sixth inning.
The Outlaws then managed back-to-back singles from Bressler and Nixon Brannan off reliever Grayson Eierman in the bottom of the frame and were brought home with a Reynolds' triple to right field, giving Joplin a 5-2 cushion.
The Outlaws extended their lead when a Jaret Nelson double scored Reynolds. Nelson was thrown out at third trying to stretch the hit into a triple, but not before Joplin took the 6-2 lead.
Howerton added to the lead in the bottom of the seventh with a right field single that brought Lazo home and put the home team up 7-2. That lead grew by another run, when Siracusa reached on a fielder's choice that scored Landon Meyer.
Joplin loaded the bases with one out via a Reese Miller walk of Bressler before Miller was replaced on the mound by reliever Nick Panagos, who gave up a sacrifice RBI to Brannan that scored Howerton. Panagos was able to avoid further damage, but not before Joplin jumped to a 9-2 lead.
Jefferson City edged closer at 9-4 in the top of the eighth inning, when Cade Schupp drove in Durnin and Eli Hill with a double to right field.
In the bottom of the inning, Nelson scored on a wild pitch after stealing second and advancing to third on a wild pitch, giving Joplin a 10-4 advantage. William Kelly made it 11-4 with a single to center field that scored Howerton.
Meyer, Bressler, Howerton, Kelly and Nelson all recorded multiple hits in the game, with Bressler going 2-4 with an RBI. Nelson was 2-4 with an RBI and Meyer was 2-5. Howerton went 2-3 with an RBI, three runs and a triple. Kelly was 2-5 with an RBI. Joplin outhit the Renegades 14-9.
McHugh, Schupp and Justin Rivera all went 2-4 for the Renegades, with Schupp and McHugh logging two RBIs each.
Newly acquired starter Zac Shoemaker went two innings for the Outlaws, striking out five with one hit and a run. Reliever Tyler Graham pitched six full innings for Joplin, giving up three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Sullivan Lane closed out the win, hitting one batter and striking out one.
Jefferson City's Sarabia gave up three runs on five hits with five walks and two strikeouts in four and a third innings of work. Eierman went an inning and two-thirds, giving up three runs on five hits and fanning three batters. Miller gave up three runs on two hits and two walks.
Joplin hosts Sedalia Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Joe Becker.
