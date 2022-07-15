The Joplin Outlaws overwhelmed the Nevada Griffons at the plate to claim a 15-2 run-rule win in seven innings on Friday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
Joplin, outhitting Nevada 12-4 on the night, plated one run in the second inning before erupting for eight runs in the third and six runs in the sixth. Nevada scored both of its runs in the top of the fourth.
The Outlaws improved to 19-18 on the season to maintain their position at the top of the MINK League South Division standings. The Griffons, positioned in fourth place in the South, slipped to 12-24 in league play.
Leading the way offensively for Joplin were Garrett Chun and Max Bruff. Chun finished 3 for 4 with a double, a walk and three RBI, while Bruff went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBI.
Carson Carpenter added a pair of hits and two RBI, while Korrey Siracusa logged two hits and one RBI. Joe Ricchio (two RBI), Cade Lott (one RBI) and Jordan Sheridan recorded one hit apiece.
Seth Gray paced Nevada at the plate with a two-run home run. Andrew Pickering, Mason Eastman and Caleb Chance chipped in one single apiece.
Joplin starter James Yamasaki picked up the win after limiting Nevada to two earned runs and four hits while striking out six batters in four innings of work. Kohl Cooper and Connor Peck combined to toss three scoreless innings in relief.
Tristan Jones was charged with the loss after surrendering five earned runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.
The Outlaws, riding a five-game win streak, will play host to the Sedalia Bombers on Saturday night at 7 inside Joe Becker Stadium.
