The Joplin Outlaws continued their hot streak on Monday night, plating eight straight runs through the first three innings of an eventual 10-7 win over the Carroll Merchants at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.
The Outlaws claimed an eighth consecutive victory and improved to 22-18 to take a 2 1/2-game lead over the Sedalia Bombers (19-20) for first place in the MINK League South Division standings. The Merchants, positioned in third place in the North, slipped to 18-20.
Joplin jumped out to an early 8-0 lead after plating six runs in the second inning and two runs in the third.
Carroll responded with three runs in the fifth and then two runs in the sixth before the Outlaws posted one-run showings in they bottom of the sixth and seventh innings. The Merchants capped the scoring by plating a pair in the eighth.
Joplin outhit Carroll 9-7 and was paced by Max Bruff, who finished 2 for 5 with three RBI. Joe Ricchio went 2 for 3 with one run scored while Caden Bressler went 1 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored. Garrett Chun added a double and drove in two runs.
Starter Ethan Sally was credited with the win after limiting Carroll to two earned runs and six hits while striking out six batters in 4 2/3 innings of work. Gavin Stowell, Cameron Hill, Cole White, Kohl Cooper, Connery O’Donnell and Justin Schrader each tossed in relief.
Sam Hanson was charged with the loss after surrendering eight earned runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Cannor Frazier allowed two earned runs in three innings before Miachael Alt came on to retire the final out in the bottom of the eighth.
Kyle Berg led the Merchants at the plate with two hits and two runs scores while Jordan Matthewson, Garrett Freeman, Bennett Freiter, Brent Hokeness and Danny Schweiter added one hit apiece. Matthewson accounted for the team’s lone RBI.
Joplin and Carroll will square off again on Tuesday night at 7 inside Joe Becker Stadium.
