The Joplin Outlaws extended their win streak to six games with a 10-4 triumph over the Sedalia Bombers on Saturday night at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.
The victory gave Joplin (20-18) the outright lead in the MINK League South Division standings while Sedalia (19-19) slipped to second place. The Outlaws have six games remaining in their regular-season schedule.
Sedalia scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take its first lead of the night, 4-3, before Joplin closed the game with seven unanswered runs.
The Outlaws plated four runs on three hits in the bottom of the sixth to go up 7-4. The frame was highlighted by a two-run double by Garrett Chun and a one-run double by Liam Bailey. Matt Campbell also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Another crooked number was posted by the Outlaws in the bottom of the eighth as they plated three insurance runs on three hits. Chun got the scoring started by taking home on a wild pitch before Carson Carpenter and Tyler Davis logged RBI singles.
The Outlaws jumped out to a 3-1 lead by the game’s midway point thanks to one-run showings in the first, third and fourth innings.
An RBI double by Chun got the Outlaws on the scoreboard in the first inning. Then after Sedalia tied the game with a run in the top of the third, Joplin responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Chun. The lead was pushed to two runs in the fourth when Bailey was hit by pitch with the bases loaded.
Chun finished 3 for 4 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI to pace Joplin at the plate. Davis went 3 for 5 with an RBI, while Bruff went 2 for 4.
Cole White picked up the win after limiting Sedalia to two earned runs and three hits in two innings of work. Starter Edrian Rangel surrendered just one earned run and two hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Brett Graham, Connery O’Donnell and Justin Schrader each tossed in relief for the Outlaws.
Kayden Williams and Jake Baker logged two hits apiece for Sedalia while Brayden McGinnis logged one hit and a team-high three RBI. Will Menendez added one hit and drove in a run.
Austin Droege was charged with the loss after surrendeing four earned runs and three hits in one inning.
Joplin plays host to the Jefferson City Renegades on Sunday at 7 p.m. inside Joe Becker Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.