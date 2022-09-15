Warm days. Cool nights. Blue skies.
And no shortage of outdoor fun.
It was must be autumn in the Ozarks.
This year, the Joplin Globe Outdoor Page calendar for autumn will get you to some of the best places in the Ozarks, including the region’s newest state park, its most popular park, introduce you to backpacking after you take a course, include a couple of great October bike rides, and begin and end with outdoor events honoring veterans.
Sept. 17:Saturday is the fourth annual Veterans Free Fishing Day at Roaring River State Park. Any person with a veteran’s status will be able to fish inside the park for free all day. Pick up your free tag at the park store the day of the event. Free hats will be given to veterans with their tag while supplies last. Fishing hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. in September.
There also will be chance that day to meet the divers who are exploring Roaring River Spring, the deepest cave spring yet explored in the United States
Roaring River State Park — Missouri’s most popular — is south of Cassville. Call the park office at 417-847-2539 for information.
For more outdoor fun that weekend, head to Hobbs State Park, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., for astronomy night with the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society. It starts with an indoor program in the Discovery classroom.
The outdoor viewing session begins at 7:30 p.m. Visitors will be able to see (weather permitting) Saturn and Jupiter, a star cluster, a nebula, and distant galaxies. Items you may wish to bring include a flashlight covered with a red cloth or red balloon, binoculars and/or telescope, folding chair, and a star chart if you have one.
Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is east of Rogers, Arkansas, on Highway 112. Call 479-789-5000 for information.
Sept. 24:Saturday, Sept 24, is National Public Lands Day, a good weekend to visit the newest bit of public land in the Ozarks, Bryant Creek State Park. It officially opens to the public Sept. 23.
Located in southern Douglas County, Bryant Creek State Park includes nearly 3,000 acres of oak and shortleaf pine forest along Bryant Creek, which is also considered a premier Ozark float stream.
The park is still in the development phases but has two completed trails and an accessible overlook, vault toilet and finished parking area. When fully developed, the park will have two day-use areas with parking, picnic tables, vault toilets, potable water and informational/interpretive kiosks. A camping area with fire rings and picnic tables will also be established for primitive camping.
Prairie State Park has its Prairie Jubilee on Saturday. The park will have a living history loop where you can interact with interpreters, take a ride out to see the bison, and even enjoy trying some bison for lunch.
You also can visit with people from other organizations and agencies that partner to help protect and preserve the tallgrass prairie.
The park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane, north of Mindenmines. Call 417-843-6711 to register.
It is also Women’s Free Fishing Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bennett Spring State Park, near Lebanon. For more information contact Ben Havens at Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov or call the hatchery at 417-532-4418
Sept. 29-Oct. 2:Start with an Outdoor Skills Class, Backpacking for Beginners, from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way. Call 417-888-4237 for information.
Outdoorsman Don Brink will provide the introduction to backpacking. Learn about the types of equipment, things beginners should know, and places to go in the Ozarks. After attending this program, you will be ready to head out on your own.
Then, leave Friday for the Butterfield Trail, a 15-mile loop that starts in Devil’s Den State Park, south of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and that wanders through the Ozark National Forest with moderate climbs. A great first night can be spent at Rock Camp along Blackburn Creek.
Wrap up Saturday night, or linger and finish Sunday.
Oct. 8:Registration is now open for the Maple Leaf 100 on Oct. 8. This is part of Carthage’s annual Maple Leaf celebration. Rides start at 8 a.m. at Kellogg Lake. Four options are available: 15, 46, 66 and 100 miles, with the cost ranging from $25 to $40.
The Maple Leaf 100 is one of two fundraising rides for the Joplin Trails Coalition, which manages the 3.5-mile Frisco Greenway that connects Joplin and Webb City, and owns and manages the 16-mile Ruby Jack. That trail runs from Carthage to the Kansas line.
Two miles of that trail from Carl Junction to the state line are not yet complete.
You can learn more about the organization, the trails, and and sign up at www.joplintrailscoalition.org.
Oct. 15:This is another cycling weekend, and this time the destination is the Razorback Greenway in Northwest Arkansas.
It passes through Crystal Bridges, which has its “We the People” exhibit through January, featuring a rare, original print of the U.S. Constitution, and other early American documents.
This weekend was picked for the Razorback because it will be a great time to check out the annual ArkanSalsa Fest in Springdale, along the trail.
My wife and I stumbled into this last year while riding, and it was a mix of great costumes, great dancers, great food and more. Details can be found at https://www.onecommunityar.org/en/arkansalsa/
Oct. 22:We haven’t gotten you over to Ozark National Scenic Riverways this fall, but don’t worry, this is the weekend.
There is hike this weekend from the Devils Well (underground lake) in Shannon County 2.2 miles to Cave Spring on the river.
The scene was made famous by Thomas Hart Benton who painted it. The hike returns, using the loop trail, another 2.7 miles for a total of approximately 5 miles. Hikers meet at Devil’s Well, south of Route KK at 10 a.m.
You can learn more by watching the park’s website, at nps.gov.ozar.
Oct. 27-30:I promised that if you stuck with our outdoor calendars through 2022, I’d get you down the Buffalo River for its 50th anniversary. Our first three trips got us to Rush, leaving only the last 24 miles or so to the mouth of the White River, and then 11 more miles down the White to Norfork, Arkansas.
We picked this weekend because it will be around the peak of fall color. Besides, what better place than the old ghost town of Rush along the Buffalo as Halloween nears.
You need to make this a three-day weekend, however. Arrive at the Rush campground Thursday night and put in for a short float, camping just below the Clabber Creek shoals. This trip will require gravel bar camping for two nights along the river. This is, for my money, the best part of the river.
I like Big Creek as a campsite on the second night, and a camp near the mouth of the Buffalo on the final night. On the last day, finish by paddling down the White, past the mouth of the Norfork River and climb the hill into the town of Norfork, where you can visit the Jacob Wolf cabin, the oldest cabin in the Ozarks, dating from the 1820s.
Nov. 5:This is another weekend to hike (and float) at Ozark National Scenic Riverways, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the parking lot for Rocky Falls. This will follow part of the Ozark Trail to the Stegall Mountain Lookout Tower, and return to the start. There also will be a ceremony to honor veterans before the hike. That is a 5-mile round trip.
It’s also National Bison Day, and a great day to get back to Prairie State Park. There will be two bison hikes, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. Hikers should be prepared for at least a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain. Registration for this event is required, and there is a limit of 25 participants per saunter. Call 417-843-6711 to register.
Nov. 12:
Biking a great way to see the Civil War battlefields while at the same time honoring these veterans. (Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11). Earlier this year, I got to Vicksburg and Shiloh, which are great rides.
If you can’t make it that far, don’t overlook two of the best preserved battlefield parks closer to home: Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, near Springfield, and Pea Ridge National Military Park, near Pea Ridge, Arkansas.
The battlefields offer safe riding, with one-way traffic that generally moves slowly, but also, remember that Nov. 12-13 marks the opening of deer season (modern firearms) in Missouri and Arkansas. This is good way to get outdoors but stay out of the woods!
