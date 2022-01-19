Ozark Mountain Paddlers has announced its kayak roll sessions for 2022.

Class will be:

 • 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

 • 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

• 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.

 • 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

Participants will learn how to roll a kayak at an indoor and heated pool with one-on-one instructor training. Classes will be held at the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch near Brighton.

The fee is $10 per person and boats and gear should be clean and free of debris.

For more information on joining Ozark Mountain Paddlers, go to https://www.ozarkmtnpaddlers.org.

