It's enough to give a hillbilly self-esteem issues.
That is, if he didn't know better.
Responding to the pressure on America's national parks from COVID-19-caused crowding, Outside magazine recently ranked the nation's top 50 wilderness areas, suggesting them as alternatives that offer the same "spectacular scenery, great hiking trails, and unique features."
Now, no one expected the small wilderness areas in Missouri and Arkansas to be near the top of that list, but that the Ozarks didn't show up on the list until 42nd place ... well ... it could trigger an inferiority complex.
But we do. We know better. We know what's out there.
So, if you bear with me, I'm going to fix Outside's list with a few personal favorites that are closer to home.
The No. 1 recommendation on their list was the Bob Marshall Wilderness, a million acres just south of Montana's Glacier National Park, and the heart of a 1.5 million-acre area known as the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, which includes two smaller wilderness areas. Other top recommendations were the Bridger and Teton wilderness areas, part of several million acres of wilderness surrounding Yellowstone National Park. Then there was Idaho's Frank Church River of No Return, next to the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Area, guaranteeing that several million more acres remain, in the words of the 1964 Wilderness Act, "where the Earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain."
Highfalutin language for a piece of legislation.
Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, at more than 1 million acres, also made top 10 honors. And later on the list you'll find New Mexico's Gila Wilderness, which is more than 558,000 acres, and it is also the country's oldest, created in 1924 by Aldo Leopold, the father of the wilderness idea. He thought a wilderness should be an area "preserved in its natural state" and "big enough to absorb a two weeks’ pack trip, and kept devoid of roads, artificial trails, cottages, or other works of man."
Leopold, by the way, fought — unsuccessfully — to keep a large part of the Ozarks free of roads.
Only one small wilderness area — Clifty Wilderness Area in Kentucky — broke the top 10.
All these other areas are worthy, no doubt, and make for heated conversation around the campfire, but the American West has particular advantages we don't. Its wilderness areas could be carved from large chunks of public land that had never been developed or homesteaded. Ozark wilderness areas, by contrast, had to be created from private land that was returned to the public domain, and are places where homes, farms, roads, schools and other evidence of mankind's presence can still be found, even decades after they were created. But that is also part of their charm and intrigue — visitors can stumble upon links to that previous life and wonder who might have built that cabin or erected that stone wall nearly two centuries ago now.
Here are a few Ozark wilderness areas that, while they didn't make Outside's list, should make yours:
• The Upper Buffalo Wilderness (11,094 acres) is the oldest in the Ozarks, set aside in 1975 by the U.S. Forest Service, and adjacent to the Upper Buffalo Wilderness of 2,200 acres designated a few years later by the National Park Service. This is the home of the much photographed Hawksbill Crag.
• The Ponca Wilderness (11,300 acres), also on the upper Buffalo, includes Big Bluff, one of the highest bluffs in the Midwest, and Hemmed-In Hollow, said to be the highest waterfall between the Appalachian and Rocky Mountains. It offers some of of the best hikes and long views in the Ozarks.
• The Lower Buffalo and the Leatherwood wilderness areas combined protect another 40,000 acres. It is the largest wilderness area in the Midwest outside of Boundary Waters. Alas, the lower river itself is not part of the wilderness — a foolish concession to motorized fishing boats. Yet the lower 30 miles of the Buffalo are either along or through these wilderness areas, and it is likely the wildest stretch of river left in the Midwest.
Combined, at nearly 65,000 acres, these wilderness areas mean that more than a third of the Buffalo's 150 miles — flow through or along wilderness areas.
That's good.
Let me rephrase that: That's a good start. There's more work to be done, restoring wilderness acre by acre, and also convincing the National Park Service to reverse course and close off the overkill of roads and river accesses it has allowed in the last 50 years in order to restore long stretches of undisturbed canoeing. Perhaps a two-week trip with as few interruptions as possible would make the ghost of Aldo Leopold happy.
By the way, the Hercules-Glades Wilderness Area, south of Springfield, at more than 12,000 acres, came in at No. 42 on Outside's list, and the Hurricane Creek Wilderness Area in Arkansas, at more than 15,000 acres, came in at No. 44. Those were the region's only two wilderness areas to show up on the Outside list.
In all, more than 160,000 acres of the Ozarks are today protected as wilderness — not much by western standards, and none of them big enough for a two-week pack trip, but still, a lifetime's worth of places to explore and wander, hike and paddle, and flee the drama or our modern world.
Let me rephrase that: That's a good start.
Other wilderness areas for your consideration:
The Irish Wilderness
Another wilderness area for your consideration, though I have never hiked there, is along the Eleven Point River in Missouri.
It has a fascinating story.
In the 1850s, an Irish priest, the Rev. John Hogan, encouraged Irish immigrants to settle there — a better life than the one awaiting them in St. Louis, where their labor was often exploited and the need to find work split apart families. Dozens of immigrants, most newly arrived from Ireland, followed him into the wilderness, building homes and a log chapel. The community disappeared during the Civil War, and its vanishing spawned one of the region’s more haunting tales and gave the area the informal name by which it has since been known — The Irish Wilderness.
Conservationist Aldo Leopold knew the area and in the 1920s dubbed it “the wildest remaining spot east of the plains" and fought for it to keep it that way.
In the early 1950s, the Missouri Conservationist said of the Irish: “Legends grew up (there) ... stories were told of buried treasure, of ghosts, of Satan himself. Each holler acquired a name and a story to go with it, some of them true. Tales of panthers, bears and other long-gone species still come out of the Wilderness also (and some of these may be true). It is a land suited for imagination."
About 16,000 acres were officially protected as wilderness in 1984.
Piney Creek Wilderness
I have never overnighted in Piney Creek, just day-hiked. At 8,178 acres, it's small even by Midwest standards. It's worth noting, though, because it is the closest designated wilderness area to Joplin, near Shell Knob, on a small creek that empties into Table Rock Lake.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the area, like most of the Ozarks, was logged more than a century ago, and some residents continued to try their hand at making a living in the area, but by the 1950s all had moved out.
