Jim Dain of Pittsfield, Illinois, set a Missouri paddlefish record, snagging a 140-pound, 10-ounce paddlefish March 18 at the Lake of the Ozarks. The latest record breaks the previous record of 140 pounds, 9 ounces set in 2015 on Table Rock Lake.
Dain said he was on a fishing trip with his family and almost didn’t get the boat out that day because the weather kept changing.
“The forecast was calling for storms, and then it changed to no rain, so we went out, but it just kept getting colder,” Dain told the Missouri Department of Conservation. “We weren’t having much luck, but decided to fish for another hour so we took another turn. And that’s when the drag on the reel started. It felt like a tree was on the line.”
Dain said it took at least 20 minutes before they ultimately got the fish in the boat. After getting back to the boat ramp.
“We got 16 one-gallon bags of meat out of this catch,” Dain said. “We’ve fried it, grilled it and made paddlefish tacos the other night. We’ll be having paddlefish for a while.”
