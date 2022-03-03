Missouri’s annual spring paddlefish snagging season begins March 15.
According to MDC, the state’s major paddlefish snagging waters include Lake of the Ozarks, Harry S. Truman Reservoir, and Table Rock Lake.
A fishing permit is required, unless exempt. The daily limit is two paddlefish, and the possession limit is four. No person shall continue to snag after taking a daily limit of two paddlefish on these waters. This regulation is new for Table Rock Lake.
The paddlefish snagging season for these and most other waters in the state runs March 15 through April 30. The season for the Mississippi River is March 15 through May 15 with a fall season of Sept. 15 through Dec. 15.
A new regulation change established a statewide minimum length limit of 32 inches – measured from eye to fork of tail — for sport/recreational taking of paddlefish, up from the previous minimum length of 24 inches for most areas of the state.
The existing minimum length limit of 34 inches will remain in effect for Lake of the Ozarks, Table Rock Lake, Harry S. Truman Reservoir, and their tributaries.
All paddlefish under the legal minimum length must be returned to the water unharmed immediately after being caught.
Learn more about paddlefish, snagging regulations, snagging reports, and more at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing/species/paddlefish.
