A University of Arkansas panel discussion titled "Buffalo National River: The Next 50 years" will be held at the Pryor Center in Fayetteville and via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Steve Boss, professor of environmental dynamics and sustainability in the U of A's Department of Geosciences, will moderate the discussion. He will be joined by a panel of experts to include:
• Dan Magoulick, a professor of biological sciences at the U of A and an assistant unit leader at the Arkansas Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit. His research focuses on factors affecting population and community dynamics of freshwater fish and invertebrates.
• Fred Paillet, of the U of A's Department of Geosciences, is an expert in hydrogeology of bedrock aquifers and specializes in groundwater flow modeling and scale analysis in aquifer characterization.
• David Peterson serves as president of the Ozark Society. Founded in 1962, the society is devoted to "the preservation of wild and scenic rivers, wilderness and unique natural areas."
If you wish to attend virtually, register in advance with an email address that is associated with a Zoom account. Registration is not required for in-person attendance. Register at https://uark.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FQlsK8AuQLum85NBZuVp_Q
The Pryor Center is located at 1 E. Center St., Suite 120, Fayetteville. The event is free and open to the public, and parking is available on the Fayetteville Square.
