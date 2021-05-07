One would think that the completion of an NCAA career record would warrant some sort of celebration — or at least a reaction.
Not the case for Missouri Southern senior ace Zach Parish.
The lefty’s stoic demeanor went unchanged after he logged career strikeout No. 474, setting an all-time record in NCAA Division II baseball, in the second inning of the Lions’ series opener against Rogers State on Friday afternoon at Warren Turner Field.
“At the moment, I was just trying to keep my composure,” Parish said. “I knew I had several more innings to go. But when I got back out there for that next half and everyone started cheering, it definitely felt surreal. It’s a big accomplishment, and it’ll probably set in tomorrow or something.”
Parish moved to 10-1 on the season as Southern picked up a 12-6 win in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, limiting the Hillcats to one unearned run and three hits in five innings of work. He finished with eight punchouts to up his career count to 479.
“It’s hard to get much of a reaction from Zach,” MSSU coach Bryce Darnell said. “He’s just real stoic and worries about what he can do. But you can’t overstate the significance of Zach Parish with our program. He’s going to go down in history as one of the best pitchers in Division II.”
Parish’s feat broke a 23-year D2 record held by Wingate’s Danny Lampley, who fanned 473 batters from 1995-98.
The Lions settled for a split after RSU picked up a 7-2 win in the second game. The two teams wrap up the series with a final game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
By Friday’s end, MSSU (28-11, 21-11 MIAA) was positioned in third place in the conference standings with a one-game lead over fourth-place Pittsburg State (25-13, 20-12), which suffered a pair of setbacks to Emporia State. Rogers State clinched a seventh-place finish in the conference.
MSSU 12, RSU 6
The MSSU bats had Parish’s back early in the game as the Lions plated 11 runs on nine hits in the bottom of the first inning.
The big inning was highlighted by three-run home run by Henry Kusiak and a solo homer by Jordan Fitzpatrick, as well as RBI at-bats by Dexter Swims, Brad Willis and Troy Gagan.
“It was a great, awesome first inning, but I felt like we were not a good offensive team after that point today,” Darnell said. “If you take that inning out, we’re probably in danger of getting swept. So we need to be better tomorrow.”
The Lions plated just three more runs the rest of the day, with one coming later on in the first game and two in the second.
Rogers State trimmed the MSSU lead to 11-4 after six innings before the Lions got an insurance run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Clay Milas, who plated Gagan from third.
Gagan finished 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, and Kusiak finished 2 for 5 with a homer, five RBI and two runs scored. Tommy Stevenson and Willis both doubled.
Cale McCallister, Corey Cowan and Jeremiah Kennedy each tossed in relief for the Lions. McCallister surrendered three earned runs and four hits in 1 2/3 innings before Cowan tossed one shutout inning and allowed two hits. Kennedy allowed two earned runs on two hits in the ninth.
RSU 7, MSSU 2
A five-run eighth by the Hillcats proved to be the difference as Southern was held scoreless in the final five frames.
Rogers State was down to its final out in the eighth before pinch-hitter Davin Kapuras belted a two-run double to left field to give the Hillcats their first lead since the fourth inning. That was followed by a two-run double by Christian Merriwether and a one-run single by Victor Ceniceros.
The MSSU setback spoiled a stellar outing by reliever Ryan Paschal, who went six innings and limited RSU to two earned runs and one hit while striking out three.
“Paschal has pitched well the past three or four weeks,” Darnell said. “Today he was more extended than normal, but he did exactly what he needed to do to give us a chance to win.”
Starter Will Bausinger was limited to 1 2/3 innings due to arm soreness. He surrendered two earned runs and five hits.
Scott Duensing and Cole Woods both pitched in the eighth inning and allowed a combined three earned runs. Elijah Richeson tossed the final inning and allowed no runs and no hits.
RSU plated two runs in the second before MSSU got on the scoreboard in the bottom half with an RBI single through the right side by Willis. An RBI single by Fitzpatrick in the fourth tied the game at 2-2.
Willis finished as MSSU’s leading hitter, going 2 for 4 with one RBI. Stevenson and Kinder both doubled.
Jerry Davis and Ciniceros each had two his for RSU, which had nine hits.
