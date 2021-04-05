WEBB CITY, Mo. — A five-RBI day by Treghan Parker aided the Webb City baseball team in a 12-2 win over McDonald County on Monday at the Webb City baseball field.
Parker finished 3 for 4 with one home run, one triple and three runs scored.
The Cardinals (10-1) tallied 13 hits in the contest, plating four runs in the first, three in the second, three in the third and two in the fifth to claim the five-inning run-rule. Devrin Weathers, Cole Gayman and Eric Fitch logged two hits apiece.
Noah Mitchell went the distance, limiting McDonald County (6-5) to one earned run and six hits while striking out two batters.
Webb City plays host to Joplin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.