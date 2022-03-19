Missouri Southern freshman Treghan Parker entered the weekend with one walk-off hit in his baseball career.
By the end of a three-hour, 48-minute game against Washburn on Saturday, he had his second.
Parker, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound second baseman from Webb City, capped a standout day at the plate by hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Lions to a 10-9 win over the Ichabods at Warren Turner Field.
Parker finished 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored as MSSU rallied from a six-run deficit to take down Washburn in extras for a 1-0 series lead.
“This is the second (walk-off) ever for me, and I'd probably rank this one as my favorite,” Parker said. “I felt pretty confident today after a couple of days off. I knew what pitches I wanted to hit and I felt like I had a good approach.”
The Lions improved their season record to 16-9 and 7-4 in MIAA play. They remain in a tie for fourth place with Rogers State (12-11, 7-4) in the conference standings and trail third-place Washburn (17-7, 8-3) by just a game.
Southern outscored Washburn 6-1 in the final three innings to pull off the victory.
An RBI single by Cole Robinson tied the game at 8-all in the bottom of the ninth. Then later in the frame, Ryan Doran nearly ended the game on a well-struck ball to deep center field with runners on second and third with two outs. However, Washburn center fielder Connor Scott managed to make a stumbling catch at the wall to end the inning and move the game to the 10th.
“That was a great play by their center fielder,” MSSU coach Bryce Darnell said. “I did see the ball come out of his glove, but I guess he secured the catch with his body. Credit to him for making a really good play. Doran hit a really good ball there that almost ended it.”
The Ichabods had come up empty handed for four straight innings on offense before they reclaimed the lead in the top of the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Parker Dunn wight he bases loaded. The MSSU defense worked out of the jam on the next at-bat when Brett Ingram grounded out to shortstop to end the frame.
Trailing 9-8 to start the bottom of the 10th, Matt Miller blasted a solo home run to right-center to quickly knot up the score again. Then after Tyler Ferguson drew a walk and stole second, Parker pulled through with his game-ending single on a hard ground ball that snuck through the right side.
“He’s a calm kid, and he’s been in the fire,” Darnell said of Parker. “He feels good in that spot. Of course, Matt Miller had the big home run to tie it up. Really we had several big hits in those last three innings.”
Southern had its best offensive showing in the eighth when it plated three runs to pull within 8-7 of Washburn. The frame was highlighted by an RBI double by Jordan Fitzpatrick, and Doran and Kusiak were credited with one RBI apiece after drawing free passes with the bases loaded.
Washburn took its largest lead of the day, 6-0, after logging back-to-back three-run showings in the second and third innings. It wasn’t until the bottom of the third that MSSU got on the scoreboard on an RBI double by Kusiak.
After Washburn scored a run in the top of the fourth, Southern responded in the bottom of the inning with solo homers by Parker and Case Tucker to trim the deficit to 7-3. Both teams went on to plate one run in the fifth.
“We got off to such a poor start, and Washburn is a good team,” Darnell said. “So if you’re going to make mistakes, they’re going to take advantage of you. Credit to our guys, though. For us to come back like we did, we needed some help from the bullpen. Our bullpen was great.
MSSU’s Chase Beiter relieved starter Jacob Davis in the fourth inning and went on to limit Washburn to one earned run and four hits while striking out six batters in 4 2/3 innings.
Fellow MSSU relievers Scott Duensing, Ryan Paschal and McCallister allowed one run combined in the final two innings. McCallister (2-0) was credited with the win after retiring two of the three batters he faced in the 10th.
Southern and Washburn play the second game of their weekend series on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Warren Turner Field.
“We have to get off to a better start tomorrow, but I told our guys that I was really proud of the way they kept fighting and competing,” Darnell said. “Hopefully we can find ways to take care of business again tomorrow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.