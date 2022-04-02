The nostalgia was taken in by many as former Missouri Southern baseball head coach Warren Turner stood in the center of a post-game huddle to deliver a speech to the Lions — former and current — on the MSSU field that was named after him.
For at least that moment, it might as well have been 1977 again.
“He’s always good for some words,” said a smiling Bryce Darnell, a former MSSU player for Turner who is now at the helm of the program. “He’s got the one-liners, you know? So it’s always good to see Coach Turner and see him address his program again.”
Turner, the all-time winningest coach in Southern baseball history who compiled 852 triumphs from 1977-2007, was joined by Ed Wuch (1972-1976), the first head coach in the program’s history, and over 100 former players to celebrate the program’s 50-year anniversary on Saturday afternoon at Warren Turner Field.
The MSSU alumni were treated to a dominant performance by their alma mater as the Lions rolled to their second consecutive shutout victory in a 10-0 win in seven innings over Fort Hays State. Southern took a 2-0 lead in the weekend series with the triumph.
Each of the former Southern players and coaches were introduced in a special ceremony on the field prior to the start of the game. The first-base dugout was also officially named in honor of Wuch.
“It’s great we won, but I think today is more about everybody coming back and celebrating the 50 years of baseball at Missouri Southern,” Darnell said. “Everybody feels great to see their old friends and old coaches. So it’s a fun day.”
“It’s a great feeling that so many would come back,” Turner said. “So many still care about the program. Missouri Southern influenced them a certain way that they would come back and join this group. Plus these (current players) get to meet them, and now they’re taking over for us to carry on the legacy.
“If you walk in the park, you’ll see that big board up there with all of the World Series, the championships and everything we’ve had over the years. We want these guys to carry that out.”
Turner added that there wasn’t a lack of war stories being shared among the group of MSSU alumni throughout the day — memories of game-winning plays, big hits, championship runs and more.
“And every year the balls are hit harder, farther and longer,” Turner said, laughing. “The memories never get old.”
GAME ACTION
Southern (21-12, 12-7 MIAA) dominated from start to finish as it outhit FHSU (3-28, 2-17) 14-3 and went error-free in the field.
Starting pitcher Logan VanWey dominant, surrendering just three hits and striking out 14 batters in seven innings. The Webb City product improved to 4-2 on the season.
“Yesterday I saw Jacob (Davis) pitching and I saw they were kind of late on his fastball and they kind of missed with his slider,” VanWey said. “So today I was trying to get in early with my fastball and then get them out with my slider. That was the plan and it worked out well.”
“He looked really good, really sharp,” Darnell said of VanWey. “He was able to use largely his fastball. He also found his slider as the game moved on. Logan’s really kind of settled in and pitched well in the last month.”
VanWey benefitted from plenty of run support as well.
The Lions jumped on the Tigers out of the gate with a five-run showing in the bottom of the first inning, which was highlighted by a two-run home run by Henry Kusiak as well as RBI at-bats by Case Tucker, Matt Miller and Chayton Beck.
“We kind of missed out on early offense (Friday), but we got it today,” Darnell said. “Henry really hit that ball hard in the first inning, and I think we had three straight hits to start the inning. But yeah, I think today we swung the bats really well.”
MSSU added a pair of runs in the third. Miller drove in his second run of the day on a single to center field before Nate Mieszkowski plated another on a sacrifice fly.
Tommy Stevenson hit a solo homer in the fourth to push the MSSU lead to 8-0 before Tucker capped the scoring in the seventh with a walk-off double that plated two runs to secure the run-rule win.
Tucker finished 3 for 5 with three RBI while Miller went 2 for 4 with two RBI. Stevenson went 2 for 3 with one RBI.
FHSU starter Hunter Parker was charged with the loss after surrendering seven earned runs and nine hits in three innings of work.
With Central Oklahoma falling 3-2 to Pittsburg State on Saturday, MSSU moved into sole possession of fourth place in the MIAA standings with 14 conference games remaining on the regular-season schedule. The Lions are just one game back of third-place Washburn (22-10, 13-6).
“We’re in a good spot,” Darnell said. “I feel like we’re starting to get a little healthy. … As we move toward the middle of April, hopefully the injuries will start to clear up.”
